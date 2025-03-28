Entertainment

Akshaye Khanna Birthday: A look at his Bollywood journey & movies

Akshaye Khanna's Birthday

Akshaye Khanna, who looked fearsome in the role of Aurangzeb in Chhava, is celebrating his 50th birthday on March 28.

Akshaye Khanna took a break from acting twice

Akshaye Khanna's debut movie 'Himalay Putra' was released in the year 1997. He has worked in about three dozen films in the last 27 years.

Could not give a superhit movie as a lead hero

Akshaye Khanna, son of Bollywood superstar Vinod Khanna, has been able to give 2 super duper hit films in his long career of 27 years.

These two films earned bumper earnings

Akshaye Khanna also had an important role in the multi-starrer 'Border', this movie was a blockbuster. Akshaye was also in the lead role in 'Drishyam 2'.

Akshaye lined up flops

After 'Border', Akshaye Khanna gave four disaster films back to back. Films like 'Bhai Bhai', 'Mohabbat', 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna' were released.

Chhava made a strong comeback

Akshaye Khanna has played the role of lead villain in Chhava in the year 2025. This movie has also waved the flag of success.

Film with Aishwarya saved face

In the year 1999, his movie 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen' with Aishwarya Rai earned well and kept him in the industry.

Akshaye gave hit movies in between

Akshay's movies 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Humraaz', Deewangee', 'Mere Baap Pehle Aap', 'Dishoom' have earned more than the cost.

These films did average business

'Taal' with Aishwarya Rai, 'Hungama' with Paresh Rawal, '36 China Town', 'Tees Maar Khan', 'Hulchul' are also included in the semi-hit category.

Akshaye Khanna lined up disasters

Dozens of films like 'Dahak', 'Border Hindustan Ka', Deewar-Let's Bring Our Heroes Home', 'Shaadi Se Pehle', 'LOC Kargil' fell flat.

Akshaye told the reason for his flop

Akshaye Khanna started losing hair at the age of 19. He considers it to be the biggest reason for his career fall.

