Akshaye Khanna Birthday: A look at his Bollywood journey & movies

Entertainment
Akshaye Khanna, who looked fearsome in the role of Aurangzeb in Chhava, is celebrating his 50th birthday on March 28.
Akshaye Khanna's debut movie 'Himalay Putra' was released in the year 1997. He has worked in about three dozen films in the last 27 years.
Akshaye Khanna, son of Bollywood superstar Vinod Khanna, has been able to give 2 super duper hit films in his long career of 27 years.
Akshaye Khanna also had an important role in the multi-starrer 'Border', this movie was a blockbuster. Akshaye was also in the lead role in 'Drishyam 2'.
After 'Border', Akshaye Khanna gave four disaster films back to back. Films like 'Bhai Bhai', 'Mohabbat', 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna' were released.
Akshaye Khanna has played the role of lead villain in Chhava in the year 2025. This movie has also waved the flag of success.
In the year 1999, his movie 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen' with Aishwarya Rai earned well and kept him in the industry.
Akshay's movies 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Humraaz', Deewangee', 'Mere Baap Pehle Aap', 'Dishoom' have earned more than the cost.
'Taal' with Aishwarya Rai, 'Hungama' with Paresh Rawal, '36 China Town', 'Tees Maar Khan', 'Hulchul' are also included in the semi-hit category.
Dozens of films like 'Dahak', 'Border Hindustan Ka', Deewar-Let's Bring Our Heroes Home', 'Shaadi Se Pehle', 'LOC Kargil' fell flat.
Akshaye Khanna started losing hair at the age of 19. He considers it to be the biggest reason for his career fall.
Akshaye Khanna Birthday: 10 Unforgettable dialogues from his films
Anupamaa to YRKKH: Week 11 TRP ratings report
Amitabh Bachchan set THIS condition to marry Jaya Bachchan– Here's why
Birthday Special: Ram Charan's Top 7 Must-Watch Films