What if Ram Charan had accepted Mani Ratnam's 'O Kadhal Kanmani' in 2014? Would it have changed his career?

Read Full Article

In 2014, celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam approached Ram Charan with the lead role in his romantic drama O Kadhal Kanmani. However, due to his packed schedule, the Telugu superstar had to turn down the offer. The role eventually went to Dulquer Salmaan, who delivered a stellar performance as Aditya Varadarajan. The film became a massive success, resonating with the youth and gaining cult status among romance lovers. But what if Ram Charan had accepted the role? How would his career have shaped up differently?

A Different Image for Ram Charan

Ram Charan, known for his high-octane action roles and mass entertainers, could have carved a unique space in the romantic-drama genre had he starred in O Kadhal Kanmani. His filmography at the time primarily consisted of action-packed blockbusters like Magadheera (2009), Racha (2012), and Yevadu (2014). By stepping into Mani Ratnam’s world of urban romance, Charan might have gained a fresh image as a versatile performer, appealing to a wider audience beyond the commercial-action sphere.

A Stronger Pan-India Presence Sooner

Although Ram Charan is now recognized as a pan-Indian star, thanks to RRR (2022), O Kadhal Kanmani could have introduced him earlier to the Tamil industry. The film’s success in Tamil Nadu, coupled with its Hindi remake Ok Jaanu, might have cemented his presence in multiple industries, accelerating his journey toward becoming a nationwide phenomenon much before RRR did.

Also read: Ram Charan's RC16 titled as 'Peddi': First look poster, cast, plot and more details out

Mani Ratnam’s Influence on Ram Charan’s Craft

Working with a visionary like Mani Ratnam could have significantly influenced Charan’s acting style. The filmmaker is known for extracting nuanced performances from his actors, and this experience might have pushed Charan towards experimenting with more content-driven roles. His trajectory could have included more author-backed scripts, balancing mainstream actioners with intimate dramas and relationship-based narratives.

Would Arjun Reddy or Dear Comrade Have Landed in His Lap?

If O Kadhal Kanmani had established Ram Charan as a formidable romantic hero, there’s a possibility he could have been approached for similar intense love stories like Arjun Reddy or Dear Comrade, both of which later starred Vijay Deverakonda. These films were game-changers in the Telugu industry, and with Charan’s presence, they could have taken an entirely different direction.

Impact on Dulquer Salmaan’s Career

Dulquer Salmaan’s performance in O Kadhal Kanmani was a breakthrough moment, propelling him to pan-Indian stardom. If Charan had taken the role, Dulquer’s rise might have been delayed, or he might have had to wait for another defining film to establish himself in the Tamil industry. The dynamics of contemporary South Indian cinema could have been vastly different.

While Ram Charan’s decision to pass on O Kadhal Kanmani did not hinder his superstardom, it remains an intriguing ‘what if’ moment in his career. His journey has been nothing short of remarkable, culminating in global recognition with RRR. However, had he ventured into Mani Ratnam’s world of romance and emotions, we might have seen a more diverse version of Ram Charan much earlier. Though we can only speculate, one thing is certain—he remains one of the most bankable and versatile stars in Indian cinema today.

Latest Videos