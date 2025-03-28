Entertainment

Akshaye Khanna Birthday: 10 Unforgettable dialogues from his films

Akshaye Khanna, who has turned 50, may have had a flop film career, but he has voiced many iconic dialogues. Read his 10 amazing dialogues...

Akshaye Khanna Movie Race Dialogue

In the hunt for a lion, the hunter can also die.

Akshaye Khanna Movie Chhaava Dialogue

We wore this crown standing on the corpses of the entire family... I will wear it again only when the screams of that Sambha echo throughout India.

Akshaye Khanna Movie Shaadi Se Pehle Dialogue

Love doesn't decrease in life, only our expectations increase.

Akshaye Khanna Movie Gali Gali Chor Hai Dialogue

Why is it that only the common man's fate is bad in our country?

Akshaye Khanna Movie Laawaris Dialogue

When life closes all doors in front of you... then there is not much difference between decency and hooliganism.

Akshaye Khanna Movie Dahek Dialogue

When the fire of love ignites... it doesn't look towards temples or mosques... it only sees those eyes that it loves.

Akshaye Khanna Movie Aap Ki Khatir Dialogue

This is a big problem with you girls... you can handle home, career, husband, children, kitchen, everything... but you can't manage a heartbreak.

Akshaye Khanna Movie Kudrat Dialogue

When wealth increases in the pocket... the tongue goes out of control.

Akshaye Khanna Movie Shaadi Se Pehle Dialogue

If Majnu and Romeo had to find a job... they would realize that loving is easy, finding a job is very difficult.

Akshaye Khanna Movie Shortkut - The Con Is On Dialogue

You can steal someone's work, but not their skill, their ability.

