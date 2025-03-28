Akshaye Khanna Birthday: 10 Unforgettable dialogues from his films

Entertainment
Akshaye Khanna, who has turned 50, may have had a flop film career, but he has voiced many iconic dialogues. Read his 10 amazing dialogues...
In the hunt for a lion, the hunter can also die.
We wore this crown standing on the corpses of the entire family... I will wear it again only when the screams of that Sambha echo throughout India.
Love doesn't decrease in life, only our expectations increase.
Why is it that only the common man's fate is bad in our country?
When life closes all doors in front of you... then there is not much difference between decency and hooliganism.
When the fire of love ignites... it doesn't look towards temples or mosques... it only sees those eyes that it loves.
This is a big problem with you girls... you can handle home, career, husband, children, kitchen, everything... but you can't manage a heartbreak.
When wealth increases in the pocket... the tongue goes out of control.
If Majnu and Romeo had to find a job... they would realize that loving is easy, finding a job is very difficult.
You can steal someone's work, but not their skill, their ability.
Anupamaa to YRKKH: Week 11 TRP ratings report
Amitabh Bachchan set THIS condition to marry Jaya Bachchan– Here's why
Birthday Special: Ram Charan's Top 7 Must-Watch Films
Sikander releasing on March 30: Salman Khan's highest grossing movies