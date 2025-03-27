Kim Sae Ron's friend accuses Kim Soo Hyun of cheating, mistreatment, betrayal; deets inside

Read Full Article

Korean entertainment has been making headlines for its dark side that was hidden for many years. The recent sensation is the death of well-known actress Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun, who was accused of many allegations. These include minor dating, mental harassment, and many more. Now, late actress Kim Sae Ron's friend revealed many accusations against Kim Soo Hyun.

Kim Sae Ron's friend accuses Kim Soo Hyun:

Allegations of Cheating

Kim Sae Ron's friend has claimed that Kim Soo Hyun was unfaithful to Kim Sae Ron during their six-year-long relationship. According to Kim Sae Ron's friend, Kim Soo Hyun was romantically involved with many other actresses and K-pop idols too during his time with Kim Sae Ron. These alleged affairs caused a stir on the internet, and this also affected many actresses who were with Kim Soo Hyun.

Claims of Mistreatment

The friend further alleged that Kim Soo Hyun’s behavior towards Kim Sae Ron was also not good. The actress reportedly endured mistreatment and manipulation, especially when he promised her that they would get married. But he broke up immediately after the drunk and drive case.

Broken Promises and Betrayal

Another revelation left the whole industry in shock, where she claimed that Kim Soo Hyun made false promises about marriage with Kim Sae Ron. He broke his promise and left her to pain. He also totally dismissed her efforts in building his own agency, where she served for free only to support him.

Backstory:

Kim Sae Ron was found dead on the birthday of Kim Soo Hyun, which sparked rumors, and then, one by one, everything came into light. Initially, Kim Soo Hyun's agency denied the dating rumors and later denied the minor dating allegations. This has been very tough for Kim Soo Hyun, as he is losing all the fame, name, and work from major brands, etc. But the proofs are yet to be out to prove each and every allegation.

