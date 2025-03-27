user
user icon

Kim Sae Ron's friend accuses Kim Soo Hyun of cheating, mistreatment, betrayal; deets inside

Kim Sae Ron's friend’s statements have highlighted the emotional toll the relationship took on Kim Sae Ron. The actress reportedly confided in her close circle about her struggles, expressing feelings.

Kim Sae Ron's friend accuses Kim Soo Hyun of cheating, mistreatment, betrayal; deets inside MEG
Meghana Tatiparthy
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 27, 2025, 5:08 PM IST

Korean entertainment has been making headlines for its dark side that was hidden for many years. The recent sensation is the death of well-known actress Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun, who was accused of many allegations. These include minor dating, mental harassment, and many more. Now, late actress Kim Sae Ron's friend revealed many accusations against Kim Soo Hyun. 

Kim Sae Ron's friend accuses Kim Soo Hyun:

Allegations of Cheating

Kim Sae Ron's friend has claimed that Kim Soo Hyun was unfaithful to Kim Sae Ron during their six-year-long relationship. According to Kim Sae Ron's friend, Kim Soo Hyun was romantically involved with many other actresses and K-pop idols too during his time with Kim Sae Ron. These alleged affairs caused a stir on the internet, and this also affected many actresses who were with Kim Soo Hyun.

Claims of Mistreatment

The friend further alleged that Kim Soo Hyun’s behavior towards Kim Sae Ron was also not good. The actress reportedly endured mistreatment and manipulation, especially when he promised her that they would get married. But he broke up immediately after the drunk and drive case. 

ALSO READ: Kim Sae Ron's mother set 7 demands to Kim Soo Hyun and his agency Goldmedalist; statement released

Broken Promises and Betrayal

Another revelation left the whole industry in shock, where she claimed that Kim Soo Hyun made false promises about marriage with Kim Sae Ron. He broke his promise and left her to pain. He also totally dismissed her efforts in building his own agency, where she served for free only to support him. 

Backstory:

Kim Sae Ron was found dead on the birthday of Kim Soo Hyun, which sparked rumors, and then, one by one, everything came into light. Initially, Kim Soo Hyun's agency denied the dating rumors and later denied the minor dating allegations. This has been very tough for Kim Soo Hyun, as he is losing all the fame, name, and work from major brands, etc. But the proofs are yet to be out to prove each and every allegation. 

ALSO READ: Was Kim Sae Ron married? Lee Jin Ho's allegations are trending amidst the Kim Soo Hyun scandal

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina lead AZORTE's Gen Z-focused 'Your Safe Space' fashion campaign NTI

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina lead AZORTE's Gen Z-focused 'Your Safe Space' fashion campaign

Avengers: Doomsday: Marvel reveals star-studded cast for upcoming blockbuster; Check details NTI

Avengers: Doomsday: Marvel reveals star-studded cast for upcoming blockbuster; Check details

Sara Ali Khan breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stab attack: 'We are grateful,' actress reveals MEG

Sara Ali Khan breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan's stab attack: 'We are grateful,' actress reveals

Salman Khan opens up about struggles with death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi ahead of 'Sikandar' release MEG

Salman Khan opens up about struggles with death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi ahead of 'Sikandar' release

'Rust' Trailer Drops: Alec Baldwin's film finally gets long-awaited release date; Check here NTI

'Rust' Trailer Drops: Alec Baldwin’s film finally gets long-awaited release date; Check here

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Internship scheme earn Rs 5000 month apply before March 31 gcw

Prime Minister Internship Scheme: Earn Rs 5,000/month – Apply before March 31!

Boxer Saweety, seen attacking husband in video, claims he's interested in men, cries abuse in new video (WATCH) shk

Boxer Saweety, seen attacking husband in video, claims he's interested in men, cries abuse in new video| WATCH

Trump's 25% tariff on auto components import may divert orders to India: FIEO shk

Trump's 25% tariff on auto components import may divert orders to India: FIEO

Rs 1.45 lakh per day! Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid fights costly condition to attend Parliament ddr

Rs 1.45 lakh per day! Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid fights costly condition to attend Parliament

Is Prabhas set to marry businessman's daughter from Hyderabad? Here's what we know NTI

Is Prabhas set to marry businessman's daughter from Hyderabad? Here's what we know

Recent Videos

Clashes Outside Odisha Assembly: 12 Cops Injured as Protesters Breach Barricades | Asianet Newsable

Clashes Outside Odisha Assembly: 12 Cops Injured as Protesters Breach Barricades | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | 'I Dig Black': Sarada Muraleedharan Calls Out Skin Colour Bias in VIRAL Post

Kerala Pulse | 'I Dig Black': Sarada Muraleedharan Calls Out Skin Colour Bias in VIRAL Post

Video Icon
'We Don’t Hate Hindi; Our Duty to Protect Mother Tongue': DMK MP T Siva on 3-Language Policy

'We Don’t Hate Hindi; Our Duty to Protect Mother Tongue': DMK MP T Siva on 3-Language Policy

Video Icon
'When You Pay Peanuts, You Get Monkeys': Sudha Murthy Raises Teacher’s Salary Issue in RS

'When You Pay Peanuts, You Get Monkeys': Sudha Murthy Raises Teacher’s Salary Issue in RS

Video Icon
Chaos in Bhubaneswar: Congress Workers Protest Odisha MLAs' Suspension, Water Cannons Deployed!

Chaos in Bhubaneswar: Congress Workers Protest Odisha MLAs' Suspension, Water Cannons Deployed!

Video Icon