Bigg Boss OTT 3: Winner Sana Makbul recounts her journey of 42 days inside the house; Read on

Sana Makbul emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3, claiming the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh after a 42-day stint in the BB House.

Sana Makbul, who clinched the Bigg Boss OTT 3 title, shared her experience of being inside the BB House for 42 days. She described the environment as a mix of fluctuating emotions, where initial calm quickly gave way to shifting dynamics and behind-the-back conversations. Sana recounted a period when she felt completely isolated as groups within the house formed and her friends began distancing themselves. She noted that it was challenging when the camaraderie she once enjoyed turned into a situation where the house seemed to be against her.

Despite the tough moments, Sana remained resolute. She emphasized that her willpower and focus on her goal of winning kept her going, even when it felt like the house was turning against her.

In expressing gratitude, Sana acknowledged the support of her fans and fellow contestants. She remarked on how their support transformed her from a determined participant into a victorious winner.

About the Grand Finale Episode:

The finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 was a spectacular event featuring all the evicted housemates. The episode included a lively session with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, who interacted with the finalists alongside host Anil Kapoor. The evening saw Kritika Malik and Sai Ketan Rao being evicted first, followed by the popular Ranvir Shorey. Ultimately, Sana and Naezy were the last contestants, with Anil Kapoor announcing Sana as the season's winner.

