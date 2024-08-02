Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul crowned winner by host Anil Kapoor; check intrigues here

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul has been announced winner by host Anil Kapoor

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 11:50 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 11:59 PM IST

    The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been announced by host Anil Kapoor and Sana Makbul has been announced the winner. The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 aired on Jio Cinema on August 2 at 9 PM, featuring Sana Makbul and Naezy as the top two finalists. The season, which began on June 21, has been a rollercoaster of drama and intrigue.

    Sana Makbul, who kept her personal life private during her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3, is rumored to be dating Srikanth Bureddy, the founder of BuddyLoan. This platform specializes in personal loan aggregation, promising loan distribution within three minutes. Makbul is reportedly the brand ambassador for BuddyLoan. Additionally, Bureddy is known for founding several other businesses.

    The initial five finalists were Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Kritika Malik. However, Kritika Malik was the first to be eliminated, followed by Sai Ketan Rao and Ranvir Shorey.

    Throughout the season, the show captivated viewers with its celebrity contestants, who spent over a month in a locked house. The lineup included Paulomi Polo Das, Sana Sultan, Vishal Pandey, Chandrika Gera Dixit, Neeraj Goyat, and Armaan Malik with his two wives, Payal and Kritika. Adnaan Shaikh joined later as a wild card entry.

    Notably, the season stirred significant controversy, especially surrounding Kritika, Armaan, and Payal. Kritika was particularly emotional during a press conference held inside the house, where journalists criticized Armaan's complex marital situation. Despite early eliminations, Payal's dramatic exit and Armaan's presence until the final week kept the audience engaged.

