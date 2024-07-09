Bigg Boss OTT 3 : VJ Andy comes in support of Armaan Malik, Kritika as gym video of Vishal, Lovekesh surfaces

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, contestant Vishal Pandey sparked controversy with remarks about Kritika Malik, wife of fellow contestant Armaan Malik. VJ Andy criticized Vishal and Lovekesh Kataria for their behavior, questioning their intentions and highlighting reactions from Armaan's family

In a recent controversial incident on Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, contestant Vishal Pandey faced criticism after making contentious remarks about Kritika Malik, the wife of fellow contestant Armaan Malik. VJ Andy, also known as Andy Kumar, expressed strong disapproval of Vishal Pandey and Lovekesh Kataria's behavior during an episode where they were observed watching Kritika Malik during her workout in the gym area. Andy Kumar questioned their motives and highlighted that Vishal Pandey's actions had garnered reactions from even Armaan Malik's family members.

Referring to the incident, Andy Kumar commented, "It's clear what the intentions of Luv Katariya and Vishal Panday were. Even their own family members are now coming forward to support them. Did they not witness what happened? Regardless of the circumstances, this is something that cannot be overlooked. What are the consequences of such behavior, especially within the confines of a contractual agreement?''

During the episode in question, Vishal Pandey had made a remark about Kritika Malik's workout routine, which escalated tensions among the contestants. The situation reached its peak during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where Armaan Malik's 1st wife, Payal Malik, directly addressed Vishal regarding his comments. Later, when Armaan attempted to discuss the matter with Vishal, emotions boiled over, leading to a physical altercation.

ALSO READ: Singer Usha Uthup's husband Jani Chacko Uthup passes away aged 78; Read more

This incident has sparked heated discussions both inside and outside the Bigg Boss OTT house, prompting debates about respect and personal boundaries among contestants.

Latest Videos