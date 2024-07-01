Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik gets evicted from Anil Kapoor hosted reality show [WATCH]

    Payal Malik, Armaan Malik’s first wife, was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3, with Armaan's composed reaction going viral. As Payal left, Armaan and his second wife, Kritika, offered support. Payal, who entered the show with Armaan and Kritika, aimed to win for her four kids, believing Bigg Boss could change her life

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik gets evicted from Anil Kapoor hosted reality show [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

    Armaan Malik’s first wife, Payal Malik, has been evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3. While Payal appeared disheartened when Anil Kapoor announced her eviction, Armaan Malik’s reaction quickly went viral across social media. As Payal made her way to the exit, Armaan smiled and reassured her, saying it was okay.

    Armaan Malik hugged Payal goodbye and told her that it was not a big deal. He remained composed as he bid her farewell. Armaan’s second wife, Kritika Malik, also hugged Payal, offering words of encouragement, saying that she would manage outside and they would join her soon. Payal responded that they should not come quickly but stay until the end.

    You can watch their interaction here:

    Before Payal’s eviction, Anil Kapoor asked Armaan how he would feel if she left the show. Armaan responded that Payal’s eviction would be manageable as she would return to take care of their (Payal and Kritika’s) four children.

    Payal Malik gained attention when she entered the show with her husband Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika Malik. On the show, Payal revealed that she married Armaan first, and a few years later, he announced his second marriage to her best friend, Kritika.

    ALSO READ: Actor Sidhique elected as new general secretary of AMMA; Jagadish, R Jayan vice presidents

    Prior to entering the show, Payal told The Indian Express that she felt she was made for the Bigg Boss house. She stated that she could fight, perform all the tasks and duties, and play smartly. She mentioned that when she could happily survive her husband’s second marriage, she thought she could mentally survive the Bigg Boss house. Payal observed that many people’s lives changed after Bigg Boss and believed that if she won the trophy, her life too would change dramatically. She emphasized that she needed to win because she had left behind four of her kids for this game and was there only to win and take the trophy home.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Sidhique elected as new general secretary of AMMA; Jagadish, R Jayan vice-presidents anr

    Actor Sidhique elected as new general secretary of AMMA; Jagadish, R Jayan vice presidents

    Shatrughan Sinha admitted to the hospital, son Luv gives health updates RKK

    Shatrughan Sinha admitted to the hospital, son Luv gives health updates

    Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, sells HIGHEST number of tickers in an hour ATG

    Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, sells HIGHEST number of tickets in an hour

    Tabiyat down hai...', Shraddha Kapoor sips 'kadha' as she heads out of Mumbai's T2 terminal [WATCH] ATG

    'Tabiyat down hai...', Shraddha Kapoor sips 'kadha' as she heads out of Mumbai's T2 terminal [WATCH]

    Virat Kohli's alleged ex-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia calls him 'Legend' as India wins T20 World Cup 2024 RKK

    Virat Kohli's alleged ex-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia calls him 'Legend' as India wins T20 World Cup 2024

    Recent Stories

    First FIR registered under new criminal law against Delhi's street vendor gcw

    First FIR registered under new criminal law against Delhi's street vendor

    Konkan railways awaits SWR's approval for Ankola railway station sketch along Hubballi-Ankola railway line vkp

    Konkan railways awaits SWR's approval for Ankola railway station sketch along Hubballi-Ankola railway line

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced for July 1: Check city-wise rates gcw

    Petrol, diesel FRESH price announced for July 1: Check city-wise rates

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists organise protest demanding jobs for Kannadigas, Actress Pooja Gandhi supports vkp

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists organise protest demanding jobs for Kannadigas, actress Pooja Gandhi supports

    Kerala: Four-year undergraduate programme classes to begin today july 1 2024; Check details anr

    Kerala: Four-year undergraduate programme classes to begin today; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon