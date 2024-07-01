Bigg Boss OTT 3: Payal Malik gets evicted from Anil Kapoor hosted reality show [WATCH]

Payal Malik, Armaan Malik’s first wife, was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3, with Armaan's composed reaction going viral. As Payal left, Armaan and his second wife, Kritika, offered support. Payal, who entered the show with Armaan and Kritika, aimed to win for her four kids, believing Bigg Boss could change her life

Armaan Malik’s first wife, Payal Malik, has been evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3. While Payal appeared disheartened when Anil Kapoor announced her eviction, Armaan Malik’s reaction quickly went viral across social media. As Payal made her way to the exit, Armaan smiled and reassured her, saying it was okay.

Armaan Malik hugged Payal goodbye and told her that it was not a big deal. He remained composed as he bid her farewell. Armaan’s second wife, Kritika Malik, also hugged Payal, offering words of encouragement, saying that she would manage outside and they would join her soon. Payal responded that they should not come quickly but stay until the end.

Before Payal’s eviction, Anil Kapoor asked Armaan how he would feel if she left the show. Armaan responded that Payal’s eviction would be manageable as she would return to take care of their (Payal and Kritika’s) four children.

Payal Malik gained attention when she entered the show with her husband Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika Malik. On the show, Payal revealed that she married Armaan first, and a few years later, he announced his second marriage to her best friend, Kritika.

Prior to entering the show, Payal told The Indian Express that she felt she was made for the Bigg Boss house. She stated that she could fight, perform all the tasks and duties, and play smartly. She mentioned that when she could happily survive her husband’s second marriage, she thought she could mentally survive the Bigg Boss house. Payal observed that many people’s lives changed after Bigg Boss and believed that if she won the trophy, her life too would change dramatically. She emphasized that she needed to win because she had left behind four of her kids for this game and was there only to win and take the trophy home.

