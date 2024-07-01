Actor Sidhique elected as new general secretary of AMMA; Jagadish, R Jayan vice presidents

At the annual general body meeting of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) held in Kochi, actor Sidhique was elected as the new general secretary. Actor Mohanlal was re-elected unopposed as the AMMA president for the third consecutive term.

Kochi: At the annual general body meeting of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) in Kochi on Sunday (June 30), actor Sidhique was elected as the new general secretary. Additionally, actors Jagadish and R Jayan were elected as vice presidents. This year's annual general meeting saw a total of 337 artists casting their votes.

Previously, actor Mohanlal was elected unopposed as the AMMA president for the third consecutive term. Actors Unni Mukundan and Baburaj were chosen as the treasurer and joint secretary, respectively.

The new AMMA executive members are actors Kalabhavan Shajon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Tiny Tom, Ananya, Vinu Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Sarayu Mohan and Ansiba Hasan.

Actor Edavela Babu had previously announced his decision to step down from the general secretary position, prompting an election. Actors Cuckoo Parameswaran, Unni Shivapal, and Siddique were all contenders for the general secretary role.

Mammootty, who is currently in the UK, was unable to attend the meeting. Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi did attend the function and was felicitated by AMMA members for his recent electoral victory. In his speech, he reflected on how the association had played a crucial role in his development as an artist.



