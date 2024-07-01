Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Actor Sidhique elected as new general secretary of AMMA; Jagadish, R Jayan vice presidents

    At the annual general body meeting of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) held in Kochi, actor Sidhique was elected as the new general secretary. Actor Mohanlal was re-elected unopposed as the AMMA president for the third consecutive term.
     

    Actor Sidhique elected as new general secretary of AMMA; Jagadish, R Jayan vice-presidents anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 8:42 AM IST

    Kochi: At the annual general body meeting of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) in Kochi on Sunday (June 30), actor Sidhique was elected as the new general secretary. Additionally, actors Jagadish and R Jayan were elected as vice presidents. This year's annual general meeting saw a total of 337 artists casting their votes.

    Previously, actor Mohanlal was elected unopposed as the AMMA president for the third consecutive term. Actors Unni Mukundan and Baburaj were chosen as the treasurer and joint secretary, respectively.

    Actor Sidhique elected as new general secretary of AMMA; Jagadish, R Jayan vice-presidents anr

    The new AMMA executive members are actors Kalabhavan Shajon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Joy Mathew, Suresh Krishna, Tiny Tom, Ananya, Vinu Mohan, Tovino Thomas, Sarayu Mohan and Ansiba Hasan.

    Actor Edavela Babu had previously announced his decision to step down from the general secretary position, prompting an election. Actors Cuckoo Parameswaran, Unni Shivapal, and Siddique were all contenders for the general secretary role.

    Actor Sidhique elected as new general secretary of AMMA; Jagadish, R Jayan vice-presidents anr

    Mammootty, who is currently in the UK, was unable to attend the meeting. Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi did attend the function and was felicitated by AMMA members for his recent electoral victory. In his speech, he reflected on how the association had played a crucial role in his development as an artist.
     

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 8:42 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shatrughan Sinha admitted to the hospital, son Luv gives health updates RKK

    Shatrughan Sinha admitted to the hospital, son Luv gives health updates

    Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, sells HIGHEST number of tickers in an hour ATG

    Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas' film beats Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, sells HIGHEST number of tickets in an hour

    Tabiyat down hai...', Shraddha Kapoor sips 'kadha' as she heads out of Mumbai's T2 terminal [WATCH] ATG

    'Tabiyat down hai...', Shraddha Kapoor sips 'kadha' as she heads out of Mumbai's T2 terminal [WATCH]

    Virat Kohli's alleged ex-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia calls him 'Legend' as India wins T20 World Cup 2024 RKK

    Virat Kohli's alleged ex-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia calls him 'Legend' as India wins T20 World Cup 2024

    'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup anr

    'World Champions Again': Mammootty to Mohanlal, Malayalam stars hail India's massive win in T20 World Cup

    Recent Stories

    New criminal laws, replacing British-era IPC, come into effect from today; Check details gcw

    New criminal laws, replacing British-era IPC, come into effect from today; Check details

    Rhea Chakraborty turns 32: 6 times the actress made headlines RKK

    Rhea Chakraborty turns 32: 6 times the actress made headlines

    Esha Gupta Bikini pictures: Black or Purple? Which is your favourite look? RKK

    Esha Gupta Bikini pictures: Black or Purple? Which is your favourite look?

    Shatrughan Sinha admitted to the hospital, son Luv gives health updates RKK

    Shatrughan Sinha admitted to the hospital, son Luv gives health updates

    Ugly face of Mamata Banerjee rule Amit Malviya shares video of man thrashing woman publicly in West Bengal watch gcw

    'Ugly face of Mamata's rule’: Amit Malviya shares video of man thrashing woman publicly in Bengal (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon