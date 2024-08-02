Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik slapping Vishal to Lovekesh, Sai Ketan Rao’s ugly fight; top 5 controversies

    As Bigg Boss OTT 3 comes to a close tonight, it’s time to reflect on the season's most explosive moments. The finale features Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and Kritika Malik. This season was defined by intense drama and controversies, from physical altercations to heated arguments. Let’s revisit the top five controversies that have kept viewers captivated throughout

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 1:27 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 2, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

    As Bigg Boss OTT 3 draws to a close tonight, it’s a good time to reflect on the most explosive moments of the season. The final contestants vying for the trophy are Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and Kritika Malik. This season has been marked by intense drama and numerous controversies. From physical confrontations to verbal spats, these incidents have kept viewers on the edge of their seats. Here’s a look at the top five controversies that defined the season:

    1. Armaan Malik Slaps Vishal Pandey

    The season’s most shocking incident involved Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey. Vishal’s derogatory comment about Kritika Malik triggered a heated reaction from Armaan, leading to a physical altercation where Armaan slapped Vishal. Despite the severity of the incident, the show’s producers opted to nominate Armaan rather than eliminate him.

    2. Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik’s Intimate Video

    Following the slap controversy, a video of Armaan Malik and Kritika Malik in an intimate moment surfaced online. The video quickly went viral, but JioCinema, the streaming platform, later debunked it as fake. They stated that the clip was doctored and promised to investigate its origins.

    3. Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao’s Heated Argument

    In one of the season's early conflicts, Lovekesh Kataria and Sai Ketan Rao clashed during a nomination task. Their argument escalated when Lovekesh made derogatory remarks about Sai's mother, leading to Sai nearly striking Lovekesh. The situation was eventually defused by Ranvir Shorey’s intervention.

    4. Naezy’s Outburst at a Journalist

    During a recent media scrutiny segment, Naezy had a confrontation with a journalist who questioned him about his feelings for Sana Makbul. Naezy’s aggressive response, telling the journalist to maintain boundaries, sparked additional drama within the house. Fellow contestants later advised Naezy to manage his temper.

    5. Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey’s Clash

    Sana Makbul and Ranvir Shorey frequently clashed throughout the season. During a VETO task, their argument intensified with both exchanging harsh words. Ranvir referred to Sana as ‘Gutter Chaap,’ while Sana retaliated with the insult ‘Gandi Naali Ke Keede.’

    As the season wraps up, these controversies have certainly made Bigg Boss OTT 3 a memorable and dramatic installment of the series.

