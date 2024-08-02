Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Top 2 contestant names OUT! Who will win the show? Read details

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale will take place tonight, August 02, 2024, at Jio Cinema.

    In a few hours, Anil Kapoor will reveal the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3. While everyone is waiting to see who will win the controversial reality program, it has been claimed that Sana Makbul and Naezy are likely to be the top two finalists. According to the prominent X (previously known as Twitter) handle The Khabri, Kritika Malik would be the first candidate eliminated on the final day, followed by Sai Ketan Rao. It also indicates that Ranvir Shorey will be the second runner-up on the show. If this is true, either Sana Makbul or Naezy might take home the trophy.

    Earlier this week, Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria were eliminated from the show in a stunning mid-week eviction. Interestingly, Lovekesh was eliminated at a time when Elvish Yadav was heavily advocating for him. Yadav, who is close friends with Kataria, frequently mentioned the latter in his YouTube vlogs. On the other side, Armaan Malik was evicted just days after being aggressively interrogated by media personnel during a news conference on the show. He was also notified of Payal's decision to separate from him. When asked if he would choose Payal or Kritika, the YouTuber responded, "Even if God comes down, our relationship will not be affected."

    Armaan also replied to allegations of pushing polygamy on national television. He remarked that his life is an open book, and he was willing to openly discuss his marriages. He said that many people encounter similar situations but choose to remain silent. Armaan added that his wife supports their relationship, thus he is not concerned about what others think of him.

    The big finale of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will air over the weekend on Friday, August 2. The program will begin at 9 p.m. Aside from the trophy, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3 will earn a cash incentive of Rs 25 lakh.

