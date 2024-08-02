SHOCKING! Does Bigg Boss winner actually get Rs 25 lakh? Ex-winner reveals half price money gets cut

The Bigg Boss winner gets a trophy and Rs 25 lakh cash price but almost 50% of the amount gets cut.

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale is just a few hours away and before that, two strong players, Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria, were supposedly kicked off the competition. The contenders who made it to the final week were Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, and Naezy. We also recently got a look at this season's prize. While the finale approaches, we recently learned about the prize money that Bigg Boss has to award to the winners.

Shiv Thakre reveals the truth

According to multiple sources, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner will receive Rs. 25 lakh as prize money in the program. For those who are unaware, the prize money for Bigg Boss OTT 1 and OTT 2 winners was the same. Let us inform you that the prize money may change slightly from what the BB producers guarantee. In an interview with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya's podcast, Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakre revealed the truth about Bigg Boss' enormous prize money.

How much money is deducted

Shiv Thakre won Bigg Boss Marathi 2 and participated in Bigg Boss 16. On the podcast, Shiv stated that more than half of the award money was deducted. He stated that right before the final announcement, Bigg Boss announced that Rs. 8 lakh would be deducted from the promised prize money of Rs 25 lakh, resulting in Rs 17 lakh.

Why the deduction?

It was undoubtedly unexpected, but Shiv was even more surprised to learn that he only received Rs. 11.5 lakh in total. On the podcast, Shiv said that he later examined the account and discovered that only Rs. 11.5 lakh had been credited, with the remainder debited for his parents' plane tickets, clothing, and other expenses.

