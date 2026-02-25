Actor Srikant Murali has dropped a major hint about the much-awaited 'Drishyam 3'. He says the film will be completely different from its second part.

If you ask which upcoming Malayalam film has even non-Malayalam audiences hooked, the answer is hands down Drishyam 3. No other Malayalam film franchise has inspired as many remakes as Drishyam. The film is reportedly set for an April 2 release, and fans are eagerly counting down the days. Whenever people spot the cast or crew, they can’t help but ask for updates. Recently, actor-director Srikant Murali’s comments to a YouTube channel went viral, giving fans a hint of what’s to come.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

“Drishyam 3 Is Nothing Like Part 2”

When a reporter asked Srikant Murali what to expect from Drishyam 3, he said,

“Drishyam 2 was not like the first part, right? In the same way, Drishyam 3 is nothing like the second part. Jeethu himself has said this. You'll have to watch the rest. Let that suspense be there.”

He also added that fans should watch the film without massive expectations:

“Didn't Jeethu say the same thing before Drishyam 2 came out? And isn't that a good thing? You shouldn't come with massive expectations, right?”

Small Roles, Big Impact

Srikant Murali, who plays a small role in the film, praised the legacy of the franchise and the efforts of the cast and crew:

“A film's fate is decided on a Friday. All of us work on a film hoping it becomes the best. It’s a huge film by Aashirvad. It’s a Lal sir movie. He has been acting for Malayalis for 47 years, and he still has so much hope.”

He continued:

“It’s not just Drishyam 3, every film has suspense. We only call it good when the audience accepts it. Some films are judged on the very first day. With Drishyam, the expectations for the third part have been built by the first two films. Like any excited fan, I am also waiting.”

Fans are now eagerly anticipating April 2, hoping Drishyam 3 will deliver fresh twists and suspense while living up to the legacy of its predecessors.