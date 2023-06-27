Bigg Boss OTT 2 Update: Pooja Bhatt calls out Aaliya Siddiqui over always playing victim card

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt nominated Aaliya Siddiqui, the now-separated wife of Nawaz Uddin Siddiqui over playing the victim card to gain sympathies in the show. She berates Aaliya by saying “Shaadi meri bhi tooti hai”. Host Salman Khan also chided her for using her personal life to gain limelight on the show--- By Amrita Ghosh

As the nomination process unfolds, an intriguing development emerges as Pooja takes center stage, nominating Aaliya Siddiqui for the imminent eviction. Pooja's choice comes steeped in a cloud of bewilderment. The actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt felt uneasy over Aaliya using her personal life to garner attention, limelight, and sympathies in the show. She sternly put forward that many women, including she herself, has gone through the same ordeal, but they move on and do not use it for personal gains.

Earlier, even Salman Khan was tired and scolded her for dragging her personal a bit more than necessary as she had already spoken up about it inside and outside the house.

Pooja Bhatt nominates Aaliya

Amid the storm brewing within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 walls, Pooja Bhatt emerges as a beacon of wisdom and sagacity, bestowing upon Aaliya Siddiqui a priceless piece of advice. Pooja's words, laden with the weight of experience, resonate with the unspoken struggles of countless women, herself included, who have traversed the path of broken marriages and have dealt with the ordeal. Pooja implores Aaliya to relinquish the shackles of victimhood, for it is through the shedding of this facade that one would pave the way toward personal growth and triumph.

Aaliya Siddiqui's Dichotomy of Public Persona

Stepping foot into the world of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Aaliya Siddiqui lays bare her soul, confessing that her public identity revolved around being the wife of a star. Her production capabilities were never talked about and it only came out when the legal battle surrounding her marriage was being discussed in the media.

The stage is set. Aaliya Siddiqui finds herself amidst the tumultuous storm of scrutiny and controversy within the hallowed walls of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Will she emerge from this nomination process unscathed and will she be able to shred away from the public image of being a star wife to be seen in the show's upcoming episodes?