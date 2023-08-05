Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahira Sharma's guest appearance promises to spice up the finale week with drama

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 gets a thrilling twist as ex-contestant Mahira Sharma makes a guest appearance. Her presence promises drama, wisdom, and game plan guidance for the locked contestants. Fans eagerly await her views on the current participants and her top 3 picks. The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar is set to be a buzz-worthy event, with Mahira's visit potentially giving the show a new direction and excitement as the finale week approaches

As the week of the finals for Bigg Boss OTT season 2 draws closer, the anticipation among viewers is rising to a fever pitch, and they can't wait to find out who the top three contestants are. On the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, former Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma will be taking part as a special guest, which is sure to amp up the excitement. Mahira won over a significant number of viewers during her participation in Bigg Boss Season 13, and she is getting ready to win over her audience once more as she promotes her next web programme, which is called Bajao.

During Mahira's visit to the Bigg Boss house, in addition to promoting her web series, she will engage in conversation with the contestants who are currently competing. As the locked competitors head into the last week of the competition, she may be able to provide them helpful assistance and advice based on her previous experience as well as her appearance in the previous season. Her visit is eagerly awaited, and viewers can't wait to hear her thoughts and perspectives on the contenders who are currently competing. In addition, Mahira's top three picks and her forecast for who would emerge victorious in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 are sure to generate additional debate and conversation among the viewers.

It is anticipated that the show will gain new vigour and generate more buzz among the spectators as a result of Mahira's guest participation on it. While the show is in the middle of its most exciting stretch of this season, the presence of her might lend it a new outlook and point it in a different direction. Fans are eagerly awaiting additional updates on the Weekend Ka Vaar, thus it is important that you remain tuned for further exciting developments in the story.

