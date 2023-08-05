Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahira Sharma's guest appearance promises to spice up the finale week with drama

    Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 gets a thrilling twist as ex-contestant Mahira Sharma makes a guest appearance. Her presence promises drama, wisdom, and game plan guidance for the locked contestants. Fans eagerly await her views on the current participants and her top 3 picks. The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar is set to be a buzz-worthy event, with Mahira's visit potentially giving the show a new direction and excitement as the finale week approaches

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahira Sharma's guest appearance promises to spice up the finale week with drama ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    As the week of the finals for Bigg Boss OTT season 2 draws closer, the anticipation among viewers is rising to a fever pitch, and they can't wait to find out who the top three contestants are. On the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, former Bigg Boss contestant Mahira Sharma will be taking part as a special guest, which is sure to amp up the excitement. Mahira won over a significant number of viewers during her participation in Bigg Boss Season 13, and she is getting ready to win over her audience once more as she promotes her next web programme, which is called Bajao.

    During Mahira's visit to the Bigg Boss house, in addition to promoting her web series, she will engage in conversation with the contestants who are currently competing. As the locked competitors head into the last week of the competition, she may be able to provide them helpful assistance and advice based on her previous experience as well as her appearance in the previous season. Her visit is eagerly awaited, and viewers can't wait to hear her thoughts and perspectives on the contenders who are currently competing. In addition, Mahira's top three picks and her forecast for who would emerge victorious in Bigg Boss OTT season 2 are sure to generate additional debate and conversation among the viewers.

    ALSO READ: Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda starrer finds itself in legal trouble; Here's why

    It is anticipated that the show will gain new vigour and generate more buzz among the spectators as a result of Mahira's guest participation on it. While the show is in the middle of its most exciting stretch of this season, the presence of her might lend it a new outlook and point it in a different direction. Fans are eagerly awaiting additional updates on the Weekend Ka Vaar, thus it is important that you remain tuned for further exciting developments in the story.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu refutes receiving financial aid for treatment: Asserts 'I wasn't paid in marbles

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda starrer finds itself in legal trouble; Here's why ATG

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda starrer finds itself in legal trouble; Here's why

    Salman Khan dons Barbie mode in printed pink pants at Arbaaz Khans birthday; netizens cant keep calm ADC

    Salman Khan dons 'Barbie' mode in printed pink pants at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday; netizens can't keep calm

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks like a royal queen in her most-awaited film RBA

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks like a royal queen in her most-awaited film

    TIFF 2023 Karan Johar, Guneet Mongas upcoming production Kill to premiere at event; 1st look OUT ADC

    TIFF 2023: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga’s upcoming production 'Kill' to premiere at event; 1st look OUT

    Adah Sharma health update: 'The Kerala Story' actress opts for Ayurvedic treatment horrible rash; shares photos RBA

    Adah Sharma health update: 'The Kerala Story' actress opts for Ayurvedic treatment horrible rash; shares photo

    Recent Stories

    1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court accepts Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's bail bond AJR

    1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court accepts Congress leader Jagdish Tytler's bail bond

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda starrer finds itself in legal trouble; Here's why ATG

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda starrer finds itself in legal trouble; Here's why

    Salman Khan dons Barbie mode in printed pink pants at Arbaaz Khans birthday; netizens cant keep calm ADC

    Salman Khan dons 'Barbie' mode in printed pink pants at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday; netizens can't keep calm

    Restful nights ahead: Include these 7 foods in your diet for better sleep AJR EAI

    Include these 7 foods in your diet for better sleep

    National Twins Day 2023: Date, history, significance ATG EAI

    National Twins Day 2023: Date, history, significance

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon