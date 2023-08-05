Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu refutes receiving financial aid for treatment: Asserts 'I wasn't paid in marbles'

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu denies reports claiming that a top-tier actor taking care of the hefty sum of money required for her treatment. Samantha shared a long story on her Instagram for the same--by Amrita Ghosh

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu refutes receiving financial aid for treatment: Asserts 'I wasn't paid in marbles ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has recently addressed rumors regarding her treatment and financial assistance. She took to her Instagram stories to clarify the situation and denied claims that she needed Rs 25 crores for her treatment for Myositis, an autoimmune disease she herself shared that she has been battling.

    In her post, Samantha expressed her surprise at the reported treatment cost and mentioned that she is spending only a small fraction of the alleged amount. She also refuted the claim that she was paid inadequately for her work in the film industry, stating that she can take care of her treatment expenses on her own.

    She urged people to be responsible with the information they share about her health condition and treatment, considering that Myositis is a condition that affects thousands of people. A report from a news portal claimed that a top-tier actor is paying hefty fees for her treatment. Refuting the claims, Samantha wrote, “ I was not paid in Marbles”, claiming that she herself is paying for her treatment.

    Despite facing health challenges, Samantha managed to shoot for two films, Citadel and Kushi, back to back. She fulfilled her work commitments despite the difficulties caused by her condition. However, the mythological film "Shaakuntalam" in which she was last seen, directed by Gunasekhar, did not receive positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

    Samantha is expected to travel to the US soon to begin her treatment for Myositis. She has a forthcoming project titled "Kushi" with Vijay Deverakonda, which has created excitement among fans.

