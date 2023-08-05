Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar: Randeep Hooda starrer finds itself in legal trouble; Here's why

    Randeep Hooda's biopic "Swatantra Veer Savarkar" faces legal trouble as he claims sole ownership, while producers Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh dispute his rights. Legal battle ensues---by Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Randeep Hooda's first film as a filmmaker is a biography of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. The movie has found itself in the middle of a legal issue. The ownership of the film is currently in question, despite the fact that it was first claimed that Randeep Hooda would be working alongside Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh as producers on the project.

    Karan Halai of M/s Halai and Co Advocates and Legal Consultants recently published a statement on behalf of Randeep Hooda, claiming that the actor took on various positions in the production of the film, including those of producer and director, while experiencing a number of problems, including financial, emotional, and physical obstacles. The statement was issued on behalf of Randeep Hooda. According to the statement, Hooda's rights to the movie are allegedly being violated by a number of different parties.

    This comment sheds additional light on the extraordinary passion and determination displayed by Randeep Hooda, who, among other things, underwent a major weight reduction and put his life in danger in order to authentically depict the character of Veer Savarkar. It says categorically that Hooda is the only owner of all intellectual property rights associated with the film and that it is willing to investigate all of the possible legal avenues in order to guarantee that it will be released on time.

    On the other hand, an advocate named Ravi Suryawanshi, who is representing Sandeep Singh and Anand Pandit, has made a counter-statement in which he asserts that the two are the unique joint producers of the film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and that they retain one hundred percent of the intellectual property rights and monetization rights associated with the film. Hooda's assertions have been criticised by Sandeep Singh and Anand Pandit, who have described them as being "false and baseless." They have made it clear that they intend to pursue proper legal action, which may include both civil and criminal proceedings, against Randeep Hooda.

    Fans and members of the general public are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the issue that involves one of India's liberation struggle symbols, Swatantra Veer Savarkar, as the court battle continues to play out. Currently, the fate of Swatantra Veer Savarkar's release is unknown.

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
