Bigg Boss OTT 2: Check out timing, where to watch Salman Khan led-show live online

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Date, Time, and Where to Watch: Salman Khan will once again serve as the show's host when Season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT premieres on Saturday.

One of the most fascinating reality TV programmes is Bigg Boss OTT. The show succeeds in keeping viewers riveted to their mobile displays with ongoing confrontations, intriguing chores, odd dynamics, and shifting loyalties. Now that the grand debut of the second season is drawing nearer, host Salman Khan has picked up the mantle and is actively promoting Bigg Boss OTT 2. Everything you need to know about where and when to watch the upcoming season is gathered here.

WHERE TO WATCH THE SHOW ONLINE: One of the top-rated reality TV programmes in India is Bigg Boss. The OTT version is a spin-off of the original that was created specifically for release online. The fact that the episodes won't air on television should be noted. Instead, JioCinema and Voot Select will start streaming Bigg Boss OTT. What is the benefit, if you may ask? On streaming services, every episode will be made available for free.

WHEN WILL BIG BOSS OTT 2 PREMIERE? On Saturday, June 17, the second season's grand premiere for the digital edition will take place. This show runs nonstop for 24 hours a day and has an hour-long episode that airs every day. Every day since the series debut, new episodes have started streaming at 9 pm.

WHO WILL HOST THIS SEASON? The upcoming season, in contrast to the previous one, will be hosted by Salman Khan, a superstar. The primary host of the first season was the Bollywood director Karan Johar. However, the adored Bhaijaan is prepared to add his special touch to the OTT version as well this time. Salman Khan is seen dancing in the official preview of the performance while wearing a glitzy silver blazer and listening to the song's title track, "Lagi Baji." The video's tagline is revealed by the superstar as "Iss baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi."

LIST OF NEW CONTENSANTS: The contestant lineup for this year features a tonne of well-known individuals, just like it did for the previous season. Anjali Arora, Bebika Dhurve, Aaliya Siddiqui, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Avinash Sachdev, Cyrus Broacha, Falag Naaz, Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, Manisha, Palak Pursvani, and Puneet Superstar are the contenders whose identities have so far been confirmed.

