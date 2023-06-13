Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma love story: Actress finally goes official about their 'relationship' status

    Tamannaah Bhatia, in a new interview, finally spills the beans on officially dating her 'Lust Stories 2' co-star Vijay Varma. She has called him her happy place. Scroll down to know more details on the same.

    Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma love story: Actress finally goes official about their 'relationship' status vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 13, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

    After months of speculations, actress Tamannaah Bhatia has finally confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma. Yes, you read that right! She revealed that their love story started from the sets of their show Lust Stories 2, the anthology film that marks her and Vijay's first on-screen collaboration.

    In a new interview, the Baahubali actress was gushing over her relationship with Vijay as she called him her ‘happy place.’ Tamannaah even stated she deeply cares a lot about the actor.

    In a recent interview with a reputed bollywood entertainment portal, Tamannaah Bhatia confirming her dating and relationship status, said, "I do not think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. If one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone. Then it is definitely more personal. It has nothing to do with what they do for a living. That is not the reason why this would happen."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    When asked if things changed for her and Vijay during the shoot of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah accepted dating the actor and described him as someone she really looks up to. The actress said, "Yes. He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very organically. He is someone who came to me with all his guard down. Then, it became easy for me to put all my guard down. With high-achieving women, we have this problem. That we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple. But, you do not have to walk on eggshells to be yourself."

    She also shared, "In India, we also have this that a woman has to change her life for someone. If you have to find a partner, you might have to move or do many things that serve that individual and his understanding. I was like, I have created a world for myself. Here there is a person who actually understood that world without me doing anything. He is a person that I care about deeply. He is my happy place."

    Last Updated Jun 13, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
