Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 kicked off with intense drama as the first week’s nomination round shocked both housemates and viewers. Shaithya Santhosh emerged as the most nominated contestant, making her the top target for eviction.

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, hosted by Mohanlal has started with a bang, bringing in a fresh wave of drama, strategy, and surprises. Hosted once again by Mohanlal, the show’s opening week has already stirred excitement with its first nomination round. Among the 19 contestants, lawyer and TV personality Shaithya Santhosh has unexpectedly found herself at the center of attention, receiving the highest number of eviction votes. With a surprise twist hinting at an open nomination and possible spot eviction, the game has officially begun and it's more unpredictable than ever.

Week 1 Nomination Round

During the first official nomination round on Bigg Boss Malayalam, conducted on August 4, every contestant nominated two others for eviction. The nominees are:

Shaithya Santhosh

Munshi Ranjith

Gizele Thakral

Renu Sudhi

Nevin Cappresious

Aryan Kathuria

Anumol

Sarika KB

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7: Week 1 Twist Revealed

Shaithya has alleged to have got the highest number of votes for eviction, a risky position right at the start of the show. Early targeting only heightens her risk of elimination. Meanwhile, unofficial online opinion polls suggest Anumol and Renu Sudhi to be exhibiting greater support from viewers as compared to others.

Behind the scenes Drama

The drama inside the bigg boss house stirred as contestant Shanavas nominated Gizele Thakral, stating her choice of dress as not conforming to Kerala's culture-a comment that summarily invited social media backlash.

What’s Next? Spot Eviction Ahead

Asianet has slipped a teaser about an upcoming twist-helping with open nominations with a potential spot eviction-one contestant gets evicted on the spot. If so, this surprise rule might escalate the drama to new heights this week.

If Spot nominations and eviction votes leading this week are any sign, with twists opened anew, Week 1 shall be all about glam-dramas, deadliest surprises, and utmost emotional stakes with Shaithya Santhosh nominated for eviction. With alliances building up and tensions bubbling, anything can be expected as the first-round eviction result unfolds.