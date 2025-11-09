The season was notable for controversies, including physical altercations and allegations of a contestant using a professional PR team. Unofficial polls suggest a tight race between frontrunners Anumol and Aneesh, who entered the house as a commoner.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 will air on Sunday, November 9, bringing an end to a season that has generated significant attention and controversy. The season's top five contestants competing for the title are Anumol, Aneesh, Nevin, Shanavas, and Akbar Khan. All finalists will appear in special makeovers for the finale episode. The winner's prize was initially announced as Rs 50 lakh, but the Bigg Bank task has adjusted the final amount. The winner is now expected to receive Rs 44,75,210, which includes money won by Nevin in the last round of the task. The winner is also expected to receive a car, continuing the tradition from previous seasons. Aryan has been declared the winner of the special award for overall best performer of the season and will receive a diamond necklace during the finale. Host Mohanlal will make his appearance at the finale. According to his stylist Praveen Varma, the superstar will "sport an absolutely elegant and opulent look" with "richness in both color and fabric." Following Bigg Boss tradition, the finale will feature various entertainment segments including dance performances, comedy skits, and Bigg Boss spoofs.

A Season Packed With Entertainment

The season saw several dramatic moments, including contestant Nevin's temporary exit from the house following a heated argument with fellow contestants Anumol and Gizele. Nevin later returned through the confession room, apologizing for his impulsive decision and promising to stay until either winning or being evicted by viewers. He sparked a controversy again during the Ticket to Finale round over a dispute about kitchen duties. The kitchen team accused the vessel team, comprising Shanavas and Anumol, of inadequately cleaning a cooking pot. When captain Nevin attempted to walk away with a packet of milk, Shanavas blocked his path. In the ensuing confrontation, Nevin poured milk over Shanavas. Shortly after, Shanavas collapsed. Some contestants, including Akbar, reportedly suggested Shanavas was feigning illness, though they assisted in getting him medical attention. Bigg Boss issued a final warning to Nevin, emphasizing that rule violations would not be tolerated and that any physical contact would result in eviction. The show's intervention noted that "leaving on his own and being evicted were not the same."

For the first time ever, the house had three captains – Aryan, Akbar and Nevin – elected at the same time. Anumol's doll Plaachi also gained significant fan following. The season also gained attention for featuring Adhila and Noora, the show's first openly lesbian couple, and subsequent discussions about inclusivity when host Mohanlal addressed homophobic comments made by contestants Lakshmi and Mastani, defending the couple and emphasizing respect and inclusivity. Noora won the Ticket to Finale task, however had to leave the house a day before the finale. Discussions about external PR influence dominated social media conversations. Contestant Anumol has been at the center of allegations regarding professional public relations management during the show.

Contestant Binny had earlier alleged that Anumol confessed to spending approximately Rs 16 lakh to hire a professional PR team to manage her image and boost her popularity during the show. These claims sparked debate among fans about fairness and authenticity in the competition. The controversy intensified when contestant Adhila revealed in a recent episode that Anumol had asked her to coordinate with the PR team to strategize against co-contestant Akbar Khan. This revelation triggered strong reactions both inside and outside the house, with viewers questioning whether external publicity should play a role in a reality competition meant to reflect audience opinions.

Vinu Vijay, a director and marketing professional, confirmed that he was managing Anumol's online reputation, stating that his work involved "online reputation management" and digital campaign support for the actress. This confirmation has fueled speculation about whether her online support is entirely organic, with discussions about PR influence overshadowing the competition itself as the finale approaches.

Commoner to Win Title?

Aneesh Tharayil represents a unique storyline this season as the first male non-celebrity contestant in the show's history. Working as a government banking employee, Aneesh is also known for his work as a writer and farmer. He has authored a memoir titled "En Neram Thuzhanju" and reportedly took an extended leave from his banking position to participate in the reality show. Despite initial resistance from other housemates, Aneesh achieved a significant milestone by becoming the season's first captain. His journey from a non-celebrity background to the finale has resonated with many viewers. Unofficial polling data suggests a tight race at the top, with Aneesh reportedly holding a slight lead over Anumol, garnering approximately 34% of viewer votes. Both contestants have emerged as the primary contenders for the title based on social media discussions and online engagement.