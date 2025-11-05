Activist Diya Sana revealed that she faced death threats for supporting the lesbian couple Adila and Noora, who are contestants on Bigg Boss. Diya stated that she has evidence and will consider legal action after the two leave the show.

Kochi: Activist and model Diya Sana, who gained widespread recognition after her appearance on Bigg Boss, has revealed that she faces serious safety concerns due to her public support of Adhila and Noora, the lesbian couple currently participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7. In a conversation with Milestone Makers, Diya shared her experiences attempting to help LGBTQ+ individuals gain family acceptance. She explained that her advocacy work has often been met with hostility, including physical violence. Despite her efforts to connect with the families of Adhila and Noora, she was unsuccessful in reaching either household.

Diya disclosed that her support for the couple has resulted in dangerous consequences. She has received threatening phone calls, including explicit death threats. These intimidating messages began when the current season of Bigg Boss Malayalam commenced. She described multiple attempts to establish communication with both families such as making calls personally, arranging for others to reach out, and even requesting the television channel to intervene. Unfortunately, none of these approaches yielded cooperation from either family.

‘Considering Legal Action’

Regarding potential legal action, Diya stated she is holding back from taking further steps until Adhila and Noora exit the show and can speak about their experiences themselves. She has preserved recordings of some threatening calls and will consult with the couple before deciding on filing any complaints. Diya emphasized her message to the parents, urging them not to reject their children. She highlighted that Adhila and Noora possess exceptional talent and authenticity, qualities that could lead to success if given proper support. According to Diya, understanding and accepting these young women would benefit everyone involved, as their abilities extend far beyond financial success.

Adhila and Noora are a lesbian couple from Kerala who gained public attention in May 2022 when they came out to their families and faced severe backlash. After revealing their relationship, both families reacted with hostility. The couple sought safety at the Vanaja Collective in Calicut, but were tracked down by their families. They were then taken to a relative's home in Aluva, Ernakulam, where they faced constant surveillance and were kept apart. The situation worsened when Noora's family forcibly separated them, with concerns raised that Noora was being subjected to illegal conversion therapy. After police refused to help, Adhila filed a habeas corpus petition, and the Kerala High Court reunited them on May 31, 2022, when both confirmed they wanted to live together. Three years later, the couple made history by entering Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 as the first lesbian couple on the show. Their participation has sparked important conversations about LGBTQ+ acceptance, though they've faced both support and challenges.