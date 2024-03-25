Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sijo crowned as new captain of the house

    Malayalam actor and host Mohanlal unveiled the captaincy task. Ansiba, Rocky, and Sijo were chosen to participate in the task.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Sijo crowned as new captain of the house rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 4:12 PM IST


    The Bigg Boss Malayalam entered its third week, and the contestant Sijo was selected as the new captain of the house. Malayalam actor and host Mohanlal unveiled the captaincy task. Ansiba, Rocky, and Sijo were chosen to participate in the task.

    Mohanlal extended his congratulations to the newly appointed captain. The contestants also congratulated Apsara for her leadership during her tenure as captain. The Bigg Boss has been awarded the best captain of the house.

    At the same time, two more contestants have been eliminated from the sixth season of the Bigg Boss Malayalam reality show on Sunday (March 25). The eviction was announced by host Mohanlal at the end of the episode. Comedian Suresh Kumar and Nishana were evicted from Bigg Boss last day. Around 8 contestants have been nominated for elimination in the second week including Reshmin Bhai, Suresh Menon, Sijo, Rishi S Kumar, Asi Rocky, Noorah, Nishana, and Jinto. 

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 4:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Holi 2024: Newly married Bollywood couples share their first Holi celebrations- see photos RBA

    Holi 2024: Newly married Bollywood couples share their first Holi celebrations- see photos

    Social media star Sonu Srinivas Gowda sent to 14 days judicial custody in illegal adoption case vkp

    Social media star Sonu Srinivas Gowda sent to 14 days judicial custody in illegal adoption case

    Hum Na Kuch Galat Kehte Hain': Elvish Yadav posts vlog on YouTube, calls it 'bad phase' after bail in snake venom case RBA

    'Hum Na Kuch Galat Kehte Hain': Elvish Yadav posts vlog on YouTube, calls it 'bad phase' after bail

    Holi 2024: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's latest video is hilarious-WATCH RBA

    Holi 2024: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's latest video is hilarious-WATCH

    Arun Govil talks about contesting in Lok Sabha Elections from Meerut for BJP- here's what he said RBA

    Arun Govil talks about contesting in Lok Sabha Elections from Meerut for BJP- here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Global backlash grows as mounting International isolation for Israel brings headache to Netanyahu's govt avv

    Global backlash grows as mounting International isolation for Israel brings headache to Netanyahu's govt

    Madhya Pradesh: Was Bhojshala in Dhar a Saraswati temple? Here's what former ASI officer KK Muhammed said AJR

    Madhya Pradesh: Was Bhojshala in Dhar a Saraswati temple? Here's what former ASI officer KK Muhammed said

    Poco C61 to launch on March 26, expected to feature 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery gcw

    Poco C61 to launch on March 26, expected to feature 90Hz display, 5,000mAh battery

    Holi 2024: Newly married Bollywood couples share their first Holi celebrations- see photos RBA

    Holi 2024: Newly married Bollywood couples share their first Holi celebrations- see photos

    Karnataka: Fire ravages hills near Dattapeeth in Chikkamagaluru following alleged tent cooking vkp

    Karnataka: Fire ravages hills near Dattapeeth in Chikkamagaluru following alleged tent cooking

    Recent Videos

    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon