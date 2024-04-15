Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Jasmin Jaffer to get psychologist's treatment soon; Here's why

    The Jasmine-Gabri relationship in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 is taking new twists. In the latest promo of  Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6, Jasmin Jaffer said that she want to quit the show.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 2:39 PM IST

    The Jasmine-Gabri combo in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 6 is taking fresh twists and turns. In yesterday's Vishu show, Mohanlal directly questions both of them about their relationship. Jasmin reiterated that we have a good friendship, which is not romantic.

    In the latest promo of Malayalam Bigg Boss Jasmine was seen announcing that she is leaving the show. During a fight with Ginto, Jasmine bursts into tears. The incident began when Ginto questioned Jasmin about not wearing a mic. Ginto said that Jasmin was talking to Gabri without wearing a mic. However, Jasmin also stated that she was not talking. 

     

    After a while, Bigg Boss announced Jasmin to wear the mic. Ginto was also seen inside the house, howling. Following this, Jasmin exited from the room and stated that she wants to go out. As everyone gathers around, Jasmin tells them to leave and threw the cushion. Later Jasmin screamed and cried when Bigg Boss called her to come to the confession room. Bigg Boss also stated that the psychologist's services would be made accessible to her soon. 

    Jinto has been selected as the new captain of the house. Jinto, Gabri, Sreethu, Abhishek K, Sreerekha, and Nandana competed for the captaincy. The voting was held two days ago, however, the results were not announced. Mohanlal announced the results on the day of the Vishu celebration.
     

