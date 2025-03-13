Lifestyle

Pistachio to Almonds: 5 dry fruits that help control high uric acid

Here are 5 dry fruits you can eat to control high uric acid levels. Check out here

Almonds

Almonds are low in purines and high in magnesium, which helps reduce uric acid production. Their antioxidant properties also aid in combating inflammation

Walnut

Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation and help maintain healthy uric acid levels. They also promote overall heart and joint health

Pistachio

Pistachios are packed with fiber, antioxidants, and healthy fats. They help reduce uric acid buildup and improve overall metabolic function

Cashew

Cashews are low in purines and provide healthy fats, making them a safe option for uric acid control. They also contain essential minerals that support metabolic balance

Dates

Dates are rich in fiber and antioxidants, which help flush out toxins and reduce uric acid levels. Their natural sweetness makes them a healthy snacking option

