    Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Apsara's ex-husband denies domestic violence allegations during their marriage

    Kannan also recounted an incident where he discovered evidence of Apsara's relationship with another man, leading to conflicts within their relationship.  Meanwhile, Apsara has been nominated by the power team for this week's eviction process.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    The recent revelations about Apsara Ratnakaran's personal life in the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 has sparked controversy among the audiences. Apsara, one of the strong contestants in Bigg Boss Malayalam has shared her life story with her fellow contestants mentioning her struggles in her first marriage and the alleged abuse she endured.

    However, her first husband, choreographer Kannan Ron has come forward with his side of the story. He shared a video on his YouTube channel and claimed that the allegations against him were completely wrong. Kannan revealed that he and Apsara got married as they were in love and wanted to be together. He expressed his dismay at Apsara's allegations and stated that such incidents never happened during their marriage.

     

    Kannan also recounted an incident where he discovered evidence of Apsara's relationship with another man, leading to conflicts within their relationship. He described being ostracized from their home and eventually parted ways with Apsara.

    These revelations have stirred up controversy over Apsara's narrative of her first marriage. Meanwhile, Apsara has been nominated by the power team for this week's eviction process.

