As Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 nears its finale, Noora secured the Ticket to Finale with a five-point lead over Aryan. Shanavas did not return after he collapsed following a kitchen scuffle and was hospitalised.

Kochi: As Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 entered its final leg, Noora secured her spot in the grand finale after a series of intense Ticket to Finale tasks. With nine contestants still in the race, the competition grew fiercer as each participant aimed to earn the highest points across the eight tasks. The eighth and final challenge, 'Ullasa Yathra' (Joyful Journey), was an endurance task where contestants had to remain inside a car for as long as possible. Nevin was the first to be eliminated, while Noora and Aryan tried to push Anish out, prompting him to argue that their actions were unfair. Adila also attempted to remove him by unlocking his door from behind.

Sabumon exited second, followed by Adila. Anumol and Anish were eliminated next, leaving Akbar, Aryan, and Noora as the final three. Ultimately, Aryan outlasted the others to win the task. Soon after Akbar's exit, Noora left the vehicle as she had enough points to maintain the top spot. When all Ticket to Finale tasks concluded, Noora emerged as the overall winner with the highest points, earning a direct entry into the grand finale. Speaking to Adila afterward, she revealed that she had hoped one of the three girls would win. Noora finished with a five-point lead over Aryan, who scored 51 points.

Noora's Road to the Final

Several weeks into the competition, Bigg Boss presented Noora and Adhila with an unexpected challenge: they would no longer compete as a couple but as individual contestants. The decision, likely aimed at intensifying the competitive dynamics within the house, marked a significant shift in their Bigg Boss journey. Rather than resisting the change, both women embraced it with maturity and focus. They understood that while their relationship remained their foundation, the game required them to showcase their individual strengths, personalities, and competitive spirit. The split allowed viewers and fellow housemates to see them not just as "the couple" but as distinct individuals with their own gameplay strategies and unique qualities. The transition proved successful for both. Noora's determination and strategic thinking became more evident as she navigated tasks independently, ultimately leading her to secure the coveted Ticket to Finale. Adhila, meanwhile, carved out her own path in the competition, demonstrating resilience and adaptability.

What Happened to Shanavas?

After being examined by doctors in the confession room and subsequently moved to a hospital, Shanavas never returned to the house to complete the remaining Ticket to Finale competitions. The controversy began with what seemed like a minor dispute over kitchen duties. The kitchen team had accused the vessel team—comprising Shanavas and Anumol—of inadequately cleaning a cooking pot, which Shanavas had refused to wash. The situation escalated when captain Nevin attempted to walk away with a packet of milk, only to have Shanavas block his path. In the ensuing confrontation, Nevin poured milk over Shanavas, though it remained unclear whether physical contact had occurred during the scuffle. Moments later, Shanavas collapsed.

The incident sparked divided reactions both inside and outside the house. Some contestants, including Akbar, reportedly suggested that Shanavas was feigning illness, though they still assisted in getting him medical attention. Bigg Boss issued a final warning to Nevin, emphasizing that rule violations would not be tolerated and that any further physical contact would result in his eviction. The show's intervention underscored that “leaving on his own and being evicted were not the same.” It is unclear whether he would appear in the weekend episode or has been forced to leave the show.