Kochi: Tensions reached a boiling point on Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 after contestant Shanavas was hospitalised following a fierce argument inside the house. The incident unfolded during the twelfth week, just as the Ticket to Finale competitions intensified. The argument allegedly began when the kitchen team accused the vessel team of not cleaning a cooking pot properly. Shanavas, who was part of the vessel team along with Anumol, had refused to wash it. As tempers flared, captain Nevin tried to walk away with a packet of milk, but Shanavas blocked his path. It was shown that Nevin poured milk over Shanavas, though it remained unclear whether his hand had struck him during the scuffle.

A few moments later, Shanavas collapsed, prompting Bigg Boss to intervene and instruct the contestants to take him to the confession room. Doctors examined him there before moving him to a hospital. Some housemates, including Akbar, reportedly claimed that Shanavas was pretending to be unwell, but they still assisted in taking him for medical help. Following the incident, Bigg Boss issued a final warning to Nevin, stating that rule violations would not be tolerated and that any further physical contact would lead to his eviction. Bigg Boss reminded him that “leaving on his own and being evicted were not the same.” Later, Bigg Boss summoned Nevin to the confession room again and informed the house that further discussions would take place once Shanavas returned. Earlier, Nevin had poured water into the bed of Anumol after a scuffle.

There are three captains in the Bigg Boss house this week: Nevin, Akbar, and Aryan. Fellow contestants have complained that they are not managing the kitchen well and that food is not being served on time. The team did not serve dinner the previous day, citing it was due to the Ticket to Finale tasks. Both the audience and the fellow contestants are eagerly awaiting to see what will happen once Shanavas returns.