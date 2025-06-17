Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Mannara Chopra, is mourning the loss of her father, Raman Rai Handa, who passed away at the age of 72 after a prolonged illness.

The entertainment industry has been hit with another wave of sad news. Recently, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapoor, passed away from a heart attack. Now, another tragic event has occurred. Reports indicate that Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Mannara Chopra, has lost her father, Raman Rai Handa. He was 72 years old. A source close to the Handa family revealed that Raman had been battling an illness for a while and was undergoing treatment. He resided in Mumbai with his wife, Kamini, and their two daughters, Mannara and Mitali. Mannara is a Bollywood actress and a former contestant on Bigg Boss 17.

Mannara Chopra's Father Was a Lawyer

Mannara Chopra's father, Raman Handa, practiced law at the Delhi High Court. He was married to Kamini Chopra, the aunt of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. Mannara shared the news of her father's passing on her Instagram story. Paying tribute to her father, she shared a photo and wrote, "With deep sorrow and grief, we inform you of the passing of our father on 16/06/2025. He was the strength and support of our family. His last rites will be performed on June 18th at 1 PM at the Amboli, Andheri West crematorium."

About Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. She began her career as a model and appeared in several commercials. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Prema Geema Jantha Nai. Her Bollywood debut was with the film Zid. However, she couldn't establish herself in Bollywood and didn't receive many film offers. After struggling in Bollywood, she tried her luck in the South Indian film industry. She has worked in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films, including Puri Jagannadh's Rogue (2017), Prema Geema Jantha Nai (2014), Jakkanna (2016), Thikka (2016), and Sita (2019). Mannara gained popularity through her appearance on Salman Khan's controversial show, Bigg Boss 17, where she remained a contestant for a considerable period.