Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer opens up about Arijit Singh’s struggles, passion and journey to success, revealing why he refuses to share his longtime friend’s personal story on national television.

For the second time in Bigg Boss 20, Qazi Touqeer has brought his longstanding friendship with Arijit Singh back into the limelight. In a discussion with the other housemates, Qazi Touqeer talked about the journey of success of the celebrated singer and gave reasons for respecting the singer for how he has managed his journey in the world of music. His statements provided insights into the personal connection that they share.

Qazi Touqeer Says Arijit Singh Never Spoke About His Struggles Publicly

During the discussion, Qazi Touqeer noted that people tend to speak about their struggles after they become successful. However, he went on to say that Arijit Singh has never spoken publicly about his struggles.

“Jab ek kuch haasil kiya na, toh log kya kehte hain ki ‘Kuch nahi tha mere paas, phir maine aise kiya, waise kiya...’” Qazi Touqeer stated.

And then he went on saying, “Aaj tak Arijit Singh ne kisi interview mein yeh sab nahi bola ki main ro raha tha, main sadak pe tha...”

He shared that he knew the story behind the journey of Arijit, but made it clear that he would not share any stories related to his friend’s personal life on national television. Talking about the dedication of the singer, he remarked, “Kahani mereko pata hai, main thodi na bataunga.”

Furthermore, he called him the man who was passionate in what he does. He added that he is blessed with the heart of a kid and he always inspires him.

How Did Qazi Touqeer Become Friends with Arijit Singh?

The two singers met in 2005 when they were appearing on the reality show Fame Gurukul. Qazi won the reality show along with Ruprekha Banerjee, whereas Arijit came sixth. Though they both took separate paths, their friendship survived for long.

Watch this video of their friendship:

Earlier Qazi had talked about Arijit’s dedication towards his music, whereas Arijit supported his friend on his entry in Bigg Boss 20.