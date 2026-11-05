Stunt professional Geeta Tandon shared her distressing experience waiting nine hours on the set of 'India Ke Top 1%'. Host Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan apologized, acknowledging the need for respect for behind-the-scenes industry professionals.

Allegations of Mistreatment

Stunt professional and body double Geeta Tandon has opened up about an unpleasant experience on the sets of Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show 'India Ke Top 1%'. In an Instagram post, Geeta shared a detailed account of her experience, alleging that she and her son were made to wait for nearly nine hours without proper communication or clarity from the production team. In her post, Geeta, who has been associated with the film and television industry for over two decades, spoke about how she was invited to appear as a guest on the show along with her son.

"I have worked in the film and television industry for over two decades, as a body double for some of the biggest actresses in the country and as a stunt director. I have dedicated years of my life to this profession, often working behind the camera, and I have always taken immense pride in what I do," she wrote.

She claimed that the production team had repeatedly requested her presence despite the appearance being unpaid. Agreeing to the invitation, she said she gave up a day's work and even called her son back from Goa specifically for the shoot, hoping the appearance would provide some visibility.

Recounting the experience, Geeta revealed that she reached the set at 12:30 PM and was initially informed that her segment would be shot within a few hours. However, the wait allegedly stretched through the day. "My son and I were made to sit in a tent, with barely anyone available to even ask for tea or coffee. No proper communication. No updates. No clarity about when we would be called," she wrote.

She further alleged that despite repeatedly seeking updates, she was only told that the team would get back to her, but nobody returned with a clear answer.

Geeta also recounted her interaction with the production manager when she eventually questioned the prolonged wait. According to her post, the production manager allegedly responded, "If they want to leave, let them leave. But they can't leave without signing." Questioning the response, she expressed disappointment over being made to feel that she could not leave despite having waited for several hours. She and her son eventually left the sets at around 9:15 PM.

Highlighting the larger issue of how professionals working behind the camera are treated in the entertainment industry, Geeta emphasised that respect should not be determined by someone's celebrity status or position.

In her statement, Tandon also reached out to host Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Farah Khan, who was also a guest on the same day. "Farah Khan was also a guest on the show yesterday. I have worked on films involving people I saw there. I have spent years walking alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. Yet people like me, who work tirelessly behind the camera, are still sometimes treated as though our time and our presence mean nothing. The person standing behind the camera deserves the same dignity as the person standing in front of it. I have spent more than 20 years in this industry. I have worked hard, survived difficult circumstances and built my life on my own terms," she added.

She also clarified that her intention was not to hold Anil Kapoor or Farah Khan personally responsible for the incident, but to bring their attention to the experience of guests invited to the show.

Response from Show Figures

Following her post, host Anil Kapoor responded in the comments section, expressing regret over her experience and apologising for the way she and her son felt on the sets. "Geeta ji, it genuinely saddens me to hear this. As the host, I always wanted everyone who was part of the show to feel welcome and respected. You and your son came as our guests. I'm sorry that your experience left you feeling otherwise. I've been in this industry long enough to know how much dignity and respect matter, and I would never want anyone to feel that they were treated with anything less. I take your feedback seriously and genuinely thank you for sharing it," he wrote.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who was also associated with the show's episode, extended an apology to Geeta, clarifying that she was unaware of her presence on the sets as she was shooting for the second episode in the evening. "Geetaji apologies.. i had no idea you were there as i was shooting for the 2nd episode in the evening.. otherwise would have made you sit in my van as would Anil if he knew.. we have tremendous respect for you and your hard work," Farah commented.

Industry Solidarity

Many other celebrities also came forward in support of Geeta Tandon, expressing solidarity with her and emphasising the need to treat everyone in the industry with dignity and respect.

Actor Tillotama Shome also commented, "Dear Geeta, It’s been an absolute honour to work with you every time. Your spine has broken many times because you were carrying the weight on our behalf. Your dedication and sincerity is unparalleled!! You are not just a good stunt professional, you are a stellar human."

Bhagyashree further continued, "A film is made with equal contribution from everyone, in front of the camera and behind the scenes. No singular person is responsible for its success. Infact it is thanks to all the people behind the scenes, that actors can actually achieve their dreams. No one deserves disrespect in any form. I am sure if they had told you the reason for delay, you would have tried to understand .. as we all know on sets, sometimes such delays do happen. But, I am glad your story has clarity about the entire incident... I hope the EP on the set takes this up strongly."

Actor Shriya Pilgaonkar said, "I'm so sorry this is unacceptable."

'India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show' airs on Star Plus every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show is also available on JioHotstar.