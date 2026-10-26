Who is MC Stan? Discover the real name, rap career, hit songs, Bigg Boss 16 victory, controversies and latest appearance of the Pune rapper on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2.

MC Stan is a rapper who earned recognition through his hip-hop style and controversial personality. He won Bigg Boss 16 and has now reemerged on Samay Raina’s India's Got Latent 2. Read on to learn more about his real name, musical career, television appearances, and controversies.

MC Stan: Real Name And Early Career

The real name of MC Stan is Altaf Shaikh. He was born in Pune, Maharashtra and is a rapper, lyricist and record producer, who gained fame in music outside of popular television channels.

Some of his popular songs include "Khuja Mat", "Tadipaar" and "Basti Ka Hasti". They were key in shaping his hip-hop persona in India. His music includes street expressions, personal experiences and an innovative style of rapping.

Bigg Boss 16 – How Did MC Stan Win?

MC Stan joined Bigg Boss 16 in October 2022 with Salman Khan as the host of the show. Though initially he wanted to leave the house, he stayed and won the show on February 12, 2023.

The win was his first contact with the wider television audience outside his music followers. His comments, his friends and enemies made him one of the most notable contestants in the show.

MC Stan Controversies & Latest Appearance

The rapper faced accusations for using profane language in some of his songs. In addition, in 2022 his ex-girlfriend made accusations against him for assault. At that time, those news were circulated to the public but these alone should not be regarded as confirmed facts.

On October 25, 2026, Stan took part in India's Got Latent 2 together with Tanmay Bhat, Madhur Virli and Arpit Bala. In that episode there was an interview concerning his plans for marriage.