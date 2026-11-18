Manish Goel breaks down while recalling a painful childhood experience and makes a shocking confession. But why did Qazi Touqeer's 'Professor' remark trigger him?

Manish Goel and Qazi Touqeer are having a heated fight where Manish goes on to share his difficult past during his childhood years. As Manish talks, he gets very emotional while sharing why referring to him as “Professor” is such an irritant for him. People present in the house feel worried for him.

Manish Recalls Sad Stories Related to His Schooling Years

While talking to Kanika Mann and Gullu and Love Gill, Manish recalled some sad stories of his schooling days. Manish mentioned that he was undergoing a very tough phase of life during class 8th to 10th. During those times Manish was of age 12-14 years old.

Manish said that he doesn't speak about this story much. Gullu gently asks Manish whether his family is aware about this incident and he replies in affirmative that yes, his mother and Poonam Narula Goel know.

When Manish recalls this story, he gets very emotional as he says that during those times he had tried to end his life.

Why Did the “Professor” Comment from Qazi Offend Manish?

This information provides us with an explanation as to why there was a conflict between Qazi Touqeer and Manish Goel. Qazi had been addressing Manish as Professor and Gyani Baba quite often. But Manish had to ask Qazi not to address him in such a way.

Poonam Goel (wife of Manish) also shared on Instagram her views regarding the matter. While it all started as banter, Poonam felt that Qazi was being more offensive to Manish by making comments regarding Manish’s age. She asked people not to judge the whole matter by seeing only edited videos and try to understand why Manish was upset by this comment.

Support of Manish’s Family

Aryaveer Goel, son of Manish, also came forward and stood up for his father. That means that this fight has become very personal for Manish because of support from his family.

As we now know about the painful experiences Manish has gone through in his childhood, the argument regarding being addressed as professor by Qazi has become personal.