Bigg Boss 20's Qazi Touqeer faces anti-national trolling after Jasmine Sandlas' performance. His brother Qazi Touseef alleges AI-generated content and warns of legal action.

Bigg Boss 20 reality star Qazi Touqeer has become the center of controversy on social media after a clip from the show's Diwali special episode raised questions about his patriotism. However, his younger brother, Qazi Touseef has come to his defense and spoken out about his strong disapproval for the online campaign and has hinted at taking legal action against those allegedly sharing the altered content.

Qazi Touseef Speaks Out About Supposed AI Video

Qazi was reportedly caught on camera being quite still while singer Jasmine Sandlas performed songs from Dhurandhar during the Diwali episode. This caused some users on social media to take the wrong message from the clip and question his patriotism.

Touseef responded to the situation with a video on Instagram where he spoke about how concerned he was about an AI video being shared to tarnish his brother's image. He explained that it was a big offence and that he had been advised by his legal team to take action.

He said, "Deshbhakti pe sawal, how disgusting is that." He also encouraged fans to support Qazi even more, saying they should double or triple their support.

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Elvish Yadav And Aasif Khan Respond To Viral Clip

Aasif Khan, who was a previous contestant on Bigg Boss has in the past defended Qazi. He said Qazi was a real Indian and suggested people may have misinterpreted an artist's emotional reaction.

Recently, Elvish Yadav has also commented on the controversy saying it is not fair to draw conclusions from the clip. He explained that people watching the show will not always hear what is going on in the house as people have different voices on their microphones.

However, with the controversy still going on online, Qazi's brother has highlighted the issue of the alleged altered content being shared.