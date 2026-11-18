Cody Rhodes opened the show intending to reveal the fourth member of Team USA, only to be interrupted by an exuberant CM Punk. Cody looked taken aback, having assumed Punk wouldn't make it to the show at all. Punk then declared himself co-captain, a move that didn't sit well with Cody given his own captaincy.

The two traded words over who should be the fourth member, though both landed on LA Knight. Choosing Knight was the right call for each of them, but the friction between Punk and Cody was plain to see. Whether it becomes a defining factor at Survivor Series remains the question.