Bigg Boss 20: Manish Goel's wife Poonam Narula Goel has broken her silence on his ongoing feud with Qazi Touqeer, accusing him of provoking and age-shaming her husband.

The controversy between Bigg Boss 20 contestants Manish Goel and Qazi Touqeer has taken a new turn, with Manish's wife, Poonam Narula Goel, stepping in to defend him. She has accused Qazi of repeatedly provoking Manish and making remarks about his age. Poonam also appealed to viewers to understand the complete situation instead of forming opinions based only on the show's edited episodes.

Poonam Narula Goel Reveals Why Manish Reacts To Qazi's Remarks

Poonam recently broke her silence on social media about the ongoing arguments between Manish and Qazi. She explained that she had been watching the situation for more than a month but finally decided to share her side of the story.

Addressing Qazi's habit of calling Manish 'Professor' and 'Gyani Baba', Poonam alleged that these remarks were initially introduced as jokes by other housemates. She said Manish also participated in the fun, took the jokes sportingly and even danced along with everyone.

However, according to Poonam, the situation changed when Qazi allegedly continued using these names to mock Manish. She claimed that the repeated comments eventually started hurting her husband, especially when they were accompanied by remarks about his age.

Poonam further alleged that when Manish asked Qazi to stop, Qazi told the cameras that he would make him cry and would continue doing so. She explained that this was why Manish became uncomfortable whenever Qazi addressed him as 'Professor'.

'Don't Be Blinded By Your Support For Qazi', Says Poonam

Poonam also addressed claims that Manish deliberately gets into arguments to remain visible on the show. She maintained that her husband does not need unnecessary fights to gain screen time.

Describing Manish's nature, she said he is emotional, expressive and sometimes dramatic, but what viewers see is his real personality. She also reminded audiences that Manish is 51 years old and should not be expected to behave like younger contestants.

Taking a stand for her husband, Poonam urged Qazi's supporters not to ignore the other side of the story simply because they favour him. She also recalled that Manish had once sacrificed his lifeline for Qazi, questioning why such gestures were being overlooked.

Poonam concluded by asking viewers to look beyond the edited footage and understand the circumstances behind Manish's reactions. She added that her husband takes pride in speaking pure Hindi and that his family will always support him.

The disagreement between Manish and Qazi continues to attract attention, with viewers divided over their behaviour and the repeated confrontations inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.