The Shillong Chamber Choir celebrates 25 years by releasing 'Uncle Neil, Our Songs, Our Story', an album dedicated to late founder Neil Nongkynrih. Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma joined the celebrations, praising the group's contribution to music.

Shillong Chamber Choir Honours Founder Neil Nongkynrih in New Album

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 18 (ANI): Celebrating 25 years of music, faith and cultural identity, the Shillong Chamber Choir has released a special album titled 'Uncle Neil, Our Songs, Our Story', paying tribute to its founder and late maestro Neil Nongkynrih, whose vision continues to shape the choir's musical journey. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma led the anniversary celebrations in Shillong, bringing together government representatives and members of the music fraternity to commemorate the contribution of Nongkynrih to the state's musical landscape.

Describing the Shillong Chamber Choir as the brainchild of Nongkynrih, Sangma said his legacy continued to live on through every melody created by the ensemble. He recalled the founder's passion for music, dedication and affection for his musical family, describing them as a continuing source of inspiration. The Chief Minister also highlighted the choir's role in taking Shillong and Meghalaya's deep-rooted love for music to audiences across India and the world.

The choir described the album as one of the most significant releases in its 25-year history, with the project intended as an homage to its founder and the musical journey he began. Speaking at the event, a choir representative reflected on the group's humble beginnings, saying it was founded in a basement at Nongkynrih's house or his parents' house. Beyond remembering its founder, the album also reflects the choir's intention to take the music of Meghalaya to a wider audience while remaining connected to its regional roots. The 25th anniversary celebrations also brought back emotional memories for the choir members, who reflected on the role of music and faith in their journey.