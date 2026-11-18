Actor Sharad Kapoor has made shocking claims about people allegedly filming themselves giving him money before taking it back. His friend Hema Choudhary has now reacted to the incident.

Actor Sharad Kapoor has recently opened up about an upsetting experience involving people who allegedly approached him in the name of helping him financially. The actor claimed that some individuals forced money into his hands, recorded videos and later took the cash back. His revelations have now sparked conversations on social media, with his friend Hema Choudhary also reacting to the incident.

Sharad Kapoor Claims People Filmed Him While Giving Money

Sharad Kapoor reportedly spoke about how certain people approached him and offered financial assistance. However, according to the actor, their intentions were not genuine. He alleged that they put money into his hands, recorded videos showing themselves helping him and later took the money back.

The actor expressed disappointment over such behaviour and reportedly said that he no longer wished to meet visitors. He also thanked those who have genuinely supported him during his difficult period.

His claims have raised questions about people using someone's vulnerable circumstances to create social media content and gain attention online.

Friend Hema Choudhary Reacts To Sharad Kapoor's Claims

Following Sharad's allegations, his friend Hema Choudhary also shared her experience. Associated with Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, she supported the actor and criticised people who allegedly made donation videos for publicity.

Hema reportedly recalled asking Sharad about accepting money from a stranger. The actor allegedly told her that the person had forced cash into his hands, recorded a video and then taken it back.

She also urged people to respect Sharad's privacy instead of disturbing him during a difficult phase.

Hema Choudhary Warns Against Fake Fundraising Accounts

Hema further cautioned people about fake fundraising accounts allegedly using Sharad Kapoor's name. She advised supporters to verify donation requests before transferring money.

The incident has once again highlighted how social media content created in the name of charity can raise concerns about the dignity and privacy of people receiving help.