Amitabh Bachchan recently addressed a long-standing question about his iconic performance in Sharabi. During Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, the veteran actor revealed whether he actually consumed alcohol while shooting.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is known for delivering some unforgettable performances in Indian cinema. One such performance was in the 1984 film Sharabi, where he played the role of a man struggling with alcohol. His convincing portrayal has often made audiences wonder whether he actually consumed alcohol to get into character. Now, the actor has finally addressed this question on his popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Whether He Drank Alcohol For Sharabi

During a recent episode of KBC 18, contestant Mahima Manoram Yadav's fiancé, Bimal, joined the show through a video call. He revealed that he had watched Sharabi nearly 50 times and was particularly impressed by Amitabh's performance.

He then asked the veteran actor whether he had actually consumed alcohol while shooting the film to make his character look more realistic.

Responding to the question, Amitabh cleared the air and said that he had never consumed alcohol for his acting performances. He explained that whatever audiences saw on screen was simply the result of acting.

The actor also responded humorously, putting an end to the long-standing curiosity surrounding his performance in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan Talks About His Film Sharabi

Released in 1984, Sharabi featured Amitabh Bachchan alongside Jaya Prada, Pran and Om Prakash. Directed by Prakash Mehra, the film revolved around Vicky Kapoor, a wealthy man who turns to alcohol because of his troubled relationship with his father.

During the conversation, Amitabh also spoke about the film's emotional father-son storyline and appreciated his co-star Om Prakash.

Amitabh Bachchan's Iconic Performance Continues To Impress

Even decades after its release, Sharabi remains one of Amitabh Bachchan's memorable films. His performance, dialogues and portrayal of Vicky Kapoor continue to attract attention.

His recent revelation on KBC 18 has now answered a question that many fans have wondered about over the years.