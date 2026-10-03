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Sigma Review: Blue Sattai Maran Points Out Major Flaws In Vijay’s Son Jason Sanjay’s Debut; Read On
Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay has made his directorial debut with Sigma. Popular critic Blue Sattai Maran watched the film and shared his brutally honest review, pointing out several major flaws.
Fans had high expectations from Jason Sanjay's debut film Sigma. Blue Sattai Maran shared some harsh feedback in his review. He mentioned that Jason Sanjay studied filmmaking abroad, so everyone expected a fresh attempt. The young director instead brought back an outdated story and an old-school treatment to the big screen.
The hero struggles to save an old library because of his father's massive debt. The villain's gang tries to capture this exact library. The hero suddenly finds a locker key worth Rs 1,000 crore during this chaos. He uses this money to clear the debt and save the library. Blue Sattai Maran criticised the director for failing to turn this core plot into an engaging screenplay. He felt the movie completely lacked the expected thrill.
Blue Sattai Maran dragged Jason Sanjay's grandfather and veteran director S.A. Chandrasekhar into the review. He recalled SAC's old hit film 'Sattam Oru Iruttarai'. The hero in that old movie used legal loopholes to punish criminals who escaped the law. The critic expected a similarly fresh thought process from Jason Sanjay for his first film. He expressed sheer disappointment over the young director's choice of an outdated storyline.
Blue Sattai Maran admitted that the chase sequences and overall making look decent on screen. He quickly added that the stunt choreographers and the cinematographer deserve the actual credit for this. A movie heavily relies on its core story and screenplay. The critic stated that audiences will appreciate a director's effort only when these two basic elements work well together.
Blue Sattai Maran called Jason Sanjay's story selection the biggest minus point of the entire film. The debutant director should have picked a solid story and crafted a strong screenplay. The critic advised Jason Sanjay to practice more and try something genuinely new for his second project. Blue Sattai Maran concluded that Sigma fails to impress the audience because it lacks freshness in its writing, despite having decent action blocks.
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