Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan praised flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage during a mid-air emergency. The pilot, despite being stabbed by his co-pilot, safely landed the plane, saving the lives of 180 passengers.

Bollywood Stars Laud Hero Pilot

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has joined in to praise flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his actions during a mid-air emergency on Flight FZ1073. In a post that he shared on his Instagram Story, SRK lauded Machchhar for staying strong during the difficult situation and putting the safety of those on board before his own. Sharing his message, the actor called the pilot’s actions a “true display of courage and duty”. SRK wrote, “Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It’s not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one’s safety on the line.” “But you did just that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a Captain entails. A true display of courage and duty. Wishing you a speedy recovery, the country is proud of you.”

Earlier, Salman Khan had also praised Machchhar for his handling of the emergency. Sharing a post on X, Salman said he would be happy to fly with the pilot and called him “Kamaal” for his actions. “Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar,” Salman wrote.

Family Expresses Pride

Following pilot Captain Smit Machchhar’s extraordinary courage in averting a major aviation disaster despite suffering serious injuries during a life-threatening mid-air cockpit attack, his family in Rajkot on Friday expressed immense pride in his actions, noting that the entire nation is praying for his swift recovery. Speaking to ANI in Rajkot, the pilot's cousin, Pulkit Machchhar, said, "He is actually my cousin; our family, our community, and the entire nation are proud of the courage he displayed and the lives he saved through his actions. It is a matter of immense pride for our family and the entire country; naturally, when a national leader issues a personal statement, it is a proud moment, and the work he has done is a source of pride for everyone."

Details of the Mid-Air Emergency

The September 30 security crisis involved the flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the commander in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before the transmission of a hijacking distress signal.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Smit Machchhar fiercely resisted the assailant. Assisted by flight crew members and passengers who breached the flight deck to restrain the attacker, the crew successfully reasserted command of the aircraft. The plane subsequently touched down safely during an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all 180 occupants disembarked without injury. (ANI)