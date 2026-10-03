Bigg Boss 20’s Rhiti Tiwari shares an emotional post for Qazi Touqeer after her mid-week eviction. Here’s what she said, how Qazi’s team responded and the story behind their complicated equation.

Rhiti Tiwari might have exited the reality show, Bigg Boss 20, the friendships she formed in the house are still making news. Right after her mid-week eviction, Manoj Tiwari’s daughter posted an emotional message for Qazi Touqeer, remembering the friendship they had formed while in the show.

Special Message from Rhiti Tiwari for Qazi

Rhiti Tiwari was eliminated from the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 20 after Yung DSA, Mahhi Vij, and Uditi Singh collectively decided that Rhiti will be eliminated. Her exit turned out to be an emotional moment, especially for Qazi, as he promised her that they would remain in touch even outside the show.

Right after being evicted from the show, Rhiti posted some photos from her last day in the Bigg Boss house. In her first post, she mentioned Qazi and wrote a message about the friendship they had formed in the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Rhiti wrote, I’ve got your back. And when I am back, I’ll have it again. ♥️🔥

The reply by Qazi’s team went like, "Sending you lots of love and Respect ❤️, Everyone is so proud of you. Wishing you endless success and happiness—keep rising and shining! ✨ All the very best! -Team qazi 🫶"

Complicated Bigg Boss Equation of Rhiti and Qazi

Both of the participants had a complicated situation in the Bigg Boss 20 season. Even though Qazi was in good terms with Rhiti, there were also instances when Rhiti questioned certain actions of Qazi on the show.

Further complications in their situation came about when Salman Khan raised questions from Rhiti regarding her statements against Qazi. These statements were made following the controversy in which Qazi was being accused of faking his illness for entertainment purposes, resulting in harsh words from Rhiti when speaking about him.

Despite the ups and downs in their equation, Rhiti’s post shows that her bond with Qazi may have found a softer note after her exit. Whether their friendship continues beyond the Bigg Boss 20 house remains to be seen.

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.