Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Loletta’s family has responded to the criticism surrounding her, acknowledging her mistakes while urging viewers to stop personal attacks and focus on her gameplay.

The family of Bigg Boss contestant Loletta has finally reacted to the massive cyberbullying she is facing on social media. They posted a long note on Loletta's Instagram page. The family requested people not to cross the limits of game spirit. They asked viewers to stop hunting down a 19-year-old girl using vulgar and abusive language, while admitting that Loletta has also made some mistakes.

"Dear audience, we thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for accepting, loving, and supporting our daughter," the family wrote. They mentioned they are sharing the note with a lot of pain. "The Bigg Boss platform is huge for Loletta, and it holds the same importance for the other 19 contestants there. So, having differences in opinions and character clashes is very natural. We lovingly request everyone to see this purely as a part of the game and take it in a healthy way."

The family thanked everyone who stood by Loletta during this mentally tough time. They pointed out that even though she is just 19, Loletta grew up as a very capable girl who learned to handle her own responsibilities from a young age. "We want to remind everyone about one more thing. Loletta has a real life outside the Bigg Boss house. We take the campaigns against her and the calls to vote her out in pure game spirit. But we humbly request you not to cross the line and attack a 19-year-old with vulgar language."

The family also addressed the recent issues inside the house. "Our daughter Loletta has made some mistakes too. We understand that Komban and Shijin were affected by this. We offer our heartfelt apologies to their families and everyone who loves and supports them." They added that as a family, they are naturally worried about her future right now, especially with the strong campaigns asking people to vote her out. "Getting evicted through votes is part of this game. But nobody, not just our daughter, should face personal attacks and abuse because of it."

The family wrapped up the note by thanking everyone who supported Loletta in her short Bigg Boss journey. “We respect not only those who loved and supported her, but also those who disagreed with her. We truly believe that all of you will treat this just as a game, without keeping any hate or anger towards Loletta in your hearts.”