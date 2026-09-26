Actor Karthi spoke at an event in Coimbatore, highlighting the immense challenges faced by police, such as pursuing criminals across states and the pressure from social media. He also shared insights into his acting process for his role in 'Theeran'.

Actor Karthi highlighted the challenges faced by police personnel, including the difficulties involved in pursuing criminals across states and the pressure created by social media, while addressing college students at an event in Coimbatore.

Karthi was speaking at the 10th anniversary celebration of the Former Police Officers Public Welfare Trust, held at a women’s college in Peelamedu, Coimbatore. Actor Sivakumar, Karthi, West Zone Inspector General of Police Ramya Bharathi, IPS officer Divya, Sathya Masala Chairman Shanthi Duraisamy, founder Duraisamy and Managing Trustee Rangasamy, among others, participated in the event.

'It's My Parents' Hometown'

Addressing the gathering, Karthi said he was delighted by the enthusiastic welcome from the students. Although he was born and brought up in Chennai, he said that whenever he was asked where he was from, he would say Coimbatore. He also recalled that he had begun every summer vacation in Coimbatore. "It's my parents' hometown. During the summer holidays, we'd come to the Blue Mountains, get down at Tiruppur, and head straight to Goundamala. So, we used to spend every summer here," he said.

Karthi said that after entering the film industry, he realised the love and position given to him by his fans and had consequently been working with the intention of making every film better. "So, I really, really love this place. I grew up here, lived here, and I never even imagined I'd end up in movies. After finishing my engineering, I thought it would be enough to just get a job in films. I came in wanting to learn about cinema. But the position you've given me is huge. It's a place I never even dreamed of," he said.

On Preparing for Authentic Roles

He also recalled playing a cop in 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru' and said, "I am forever grateful for that. I promise to always stay true to it. You are the ones who nurtured and helped me do this job you gave me so well. So, I have to do every character well. When it comes to bringing it to the screen as truthfully as possible, I wanted to do research for every movie. So, I'll keep wearing a lungi around the village; I won't wear pants or a shirt, and I won't listen to English songs. I'll prepare a lot to become one of the locals."

"I wanted to act as a daily wage worker, even if it's for just one in a thousand. I don't know what to do for that... I got special permission, put on a lungi like the labourers, took a token, and went inside the harbour because not everyone can go inside the harbour; you need to get special permission. I said I was a laborer, took the coin, and one of the masters took me along. So, I spent a full day watching what all these coolies do. That was such an experience. Whether I act in a forest or go shoot in Rajasthan, if I close my eyes, I remember the lives of those workers. That's how I did Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru," he added.

Acknowledging Police Hardships

He continued, "When I do it, I act as a police officer. For all heroes, acting as a police officer is a special kick. The feeling of wearing that uniform brings a unique pride."

Speaking about the police force, Karthi said he had met police officers and listened to their experiences. He said every police officer in Tamil Nadu had several interesting stories to tell. He noted that police officers travelling to northern states to apprehend criminals face various difficulties and continue to work amid several challenges. While mistakes in the police department could be criticised, he said there were still many officers who continued to perform their duties honestly. Karthi also pointed to the excessive pressure created by social media as one of the major challenges faced by police personnel today.

A Message to Students

Addressing the students, Karthi said the friendships formed during college would remain supportive throughout their lives. "I also have many friends from my college till now. We meet up every year. We at least spend three days together. During those three days, everyone here feels like they're 15 again. So, I'd really ask you not to ever miss out on your college friends," he said, concluding, “there is no one above you, no one below you, and no one in between you. Let us be ourselves.”

(ANI)