Vicky Kaushal’s rugged first-look from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Love & War’ is out. The poster shows a brooding avatar with a cigarette and scars. The film, also starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, is set for a January 2027 release.

Vicky Kaushal's Rugged First Look Unveiled

Vicky Kaushal’s first-look poster from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited ‘Love & War’ has been unveiled, presenting the actor in a rugged, brooding avatar that adds a darker edge to the film’s promotional campaign. The poster shows Vicky staring intensely into the camera, with a cigarette between his lips and a classic silver Zippo-style lighter in his right hand. Smoke curls around his face, while scars across his forehead and cheek, a thick moustache and a vintage haircut complete the look. Bathed in deep green and golden vintage tones, the poster has a dark, atmospheric visual style.

Vicky is dressed in a dark collared shirt and wears a gold ring, reinforcing the period-inspired aesthetic of the character poster. The promotional image carries the couplet, "Nazre milengi, lekin hatengi nahin!" (Our eyes will meet, but they won't look away!).

Alia Bhatt, who stars alongside Vicky and Ranbir Kapoor in the film, also shared her reaction to the reveal, writing, "Vikkk! On fire" on social media.

About 'Love & War'

‘Love & War’ brings Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal together under Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s direction. The film is described as one of the filmmaker’s more contemporary worlds, moving away from the period settings frequently associated with his work.

Backed by Saregama, ‘Love & War’ is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. (ANI)