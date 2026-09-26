Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and directed by V. Arunkumar, has earned a Guinness World Records title for real-time motion capture. The feat involved 37 performers and marks a major milestone for Indian cinema

The upcoming Allu Arjun starrer Raaka has added a major achievement to its name even before its release. The film has secured a Guinness World Records title for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time.” The record was created in February 2026, when 37 performers were motion-captured simultaneously.

The achievement highlights the film's use of advanced filmmaking technology and marks an important moment for Indian cinema's growing presence in large-scale technological filmmaking.

Guinness Certificate Presented To Allu Arjun And Director

Although the record-setting feat took place in February, it was officially certified on September 15, 2026. The Guinness World Records certificate was presented to lead actor Allu Arjun and director V. Arunkumar, also known as Atlee, during a private ceremony.

Guinness World Records Senior Adjudicator Swapnil Dangrikar presented the certificate in the presence of members of the film's cast and crew. The recognition formally confirmed the team's achievement on the global stage.

Allu Arjun Celebrates Team's Achievement

Reacting to the record, Allu Arjun described the recognition as a proud moment for everyone associated with Raaka. He said the achievement pushes the boundaries of cinema and establishes a new benchmark internationally.

The actor also expressed gratitude to Guinness World Records for recognising the team's efforts. With its focus on technology and large-scale production, Raaka has now generated attention not just for its star cast but also for the filmmaking techniques being used behind the scenes.