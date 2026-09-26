Actor Dhanush, accompanied by his sons Yathra and Linga, offered prayers at the Palani Murugan temple in Tamil Nadu. The visit follows a pooja for his new film and his recent double win at the 72nd National Film Awards for 'Raayan' and 'Captain Miller'.

Actor Dhanush visited the Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy hill temple in Tamil Nadu’s Dindigul district on Saturday with his sons Yathra and Linga and offered prayers. Dhanush arrived at the temple and travelled to the hill shrine by rope car. He participated in the Kala Pooja and worshipped Lord Muruga at the temple. Following the darshan, the temple Devasthanam honoured Dhanush on behalf of the temple. The actor spent some time on the temple premises before returning to the foothills by rope car. Dhanush subsequently left the temple premises with his sons. Devotees and fans who learned about his visit gathered near the temple premises to see the actor.

The Palani Hill Temple, officially known as Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy Temple, is located atop Sivagiri hill in Palani. It is regarded as the third of Lord Muruga’s Arupadai Veedu, or Six Abodes, and is situated at an elevation of about 324 metres. The shrine attracts millions of pilgrims annually.

Career Updates and Accolades

On Friday, Dhanush attended the pooja ceremony for his upcoming film at the Maranadu Karuppanasamy Temple in Maranadu village, near Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district. He was joined by the cast of the film, which also includes Vadivelu in the lead role. The upcoming film stars Dhanush in the lead role and is directed by Tamilarasan Pachamuthu, who previously directed Lubber Pandhu.

Double Honour at National Film Awards

On Tuesday, Dhanush recieved double honours at the 72nd National Film Awards. The actor, producer and director was honoured with two National Awards. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards at the ceremony, which was held outside New Delhi for the first time.

Dhanush received the National Award for Best Tamil Film for 'Raayan', which he directed and also starred in. The honour marks his first National Award recognition as a director. The film, which was released in 2024, follows a man who gets pulled into a world of crime and revenge while trying to protect his family. He was also honoured with a National Film Award Special Mention for his performance in ‘Captain Miller’ at the awards ceremony.

Upcoming Projects

The actor will be next seen in the film 'OM: Chapter 1', which is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy.