Epic First Semester: Anand Deverakonda Film Sees Major Box Office Drop on Day 11
Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya reunited for Epic First Semester after their successful collaboration in Baby. However, the film is struggling at the box office and appears headed towards a major setback.
Audience rejects Epic First Semester
Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya released their new film Epic First Semester on the 11th of this month. Naga Vamsi produced this Aditya Hasan directorial. Fans had massive expectations since the lead pair previously delivered the blockbuster Baby. The teaser and trailer looked promising initially. The makers set the story in the UK, but our local audience simply failed to connect with it. The film lacked strong emotional moments, and viewers rejected the content completely. The movie is now heading straight towards a flop.
Epic First Semester box office numbers
Epic First Semester completed 11 days at the ticket windows. The movie collected a mere four lakh rupees on its 11th day, which fell on a Monday. The film stood out as a prominent release that week, but it completely crashed by the second week. The worldwide box office numbers currently stand at Rs 11.40 crore. The Indian market brought in Rs 8.75 crore, while the overseas market contributed Rs 2.65 crore. The film features a strong city culture backdrop, but it surprisingly failed to pull the overseas crowd.
Epic First Semester becomes a theatrical disaster
The film earned a distributor share of around six crore rupees so far. The movie needs a gross collection of Rs 13 to 15 crore to achieve break-even status. The box office still needs another three crore rupees to reach that safe mark. The theatrical run is almost coming to a close right now. Theater owners will likely replace this film once Nani releases his upcoming movie Paradise. The movie might collect another ten lakh rupees at most. Trade experts expected the film to easily touch the 50 crore mark, or at least 20 to 30 crore rupees. The collections sadly crashed near the 10 crore milestone. The producer remains safe through OTT deals, but Epic First Semester is a clear theatrical disaster.
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