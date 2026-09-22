The film earned a distributor share of around six crore rupees so far. The movie needs a gross collection of Rs 13 to 15 crore to achieve break-even status. The box office still needs another three crore rupees to reach that safe mark. The theatrical run is almost coming to a close right now. Theater owners will likely replace this film once Nani releases his upcoming movie Paradise. The movie might collect another ten lakh rupees at most. Trade experts expected the film to easily touch the 50 crore mark, or at least 20 to 30 crore rupees. The collections sadly crashed near the 10 crore milestone. The producer remains safe through OTT deals, but Epic First Semester is a clear theatrical disaster.