It's been 22-23 days since Bigg Boss 19 started. The show is in its fourth week, and nominations for eviction have taken place again. Shocking news has emerged regarding this week's nominations. This time, 5 members have been nominated for eviction

Salman Khan's controversial show Bigg Boss 19 is getting quite interesting. The housemates are not holding back and are not missing any opportunity to clash with each other. Meanwhile, it's reported that Bigg Boss conducted another nomination task. A huge twist was seen in this as well. Initially, Bigg Boss nominated all the housemates for breaking rules. However, another task was conducted later, and in it, 5 members were nominated for eviction. Let us tell you that in the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Nagma and Natalia were already eliminated from the house.

Were All Housemates Nominated in Bigg Boss 19?

It is being said that Bigg Boss nominated all the housemates because they were openly discussing nominations. However, after a warning, another task was conducted in which five members were nominated. During the repeated task, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to name two people they wanted to save. Then everyone went to the confession room and named their special ones with reasons. The true colors of many contestants were also revealed during the task. One even betrayed their closest friend.

How the Nomination Task Happened in Bigg Boss 19

In this week's nomination task, Amal saved Neelam and Zeeshan. Meanwhile, Ashnoor saved Gaurav and Tanya, even though she is considered closest to Abhishek. Abhishek saved Ashnoor and Awez, while Baseer saved Neelam and Zeeshan. Neelam saved Kunika and Tanya. Nehal saved Farhana and Shehbaz, and Kunika saved Neelam and Shehbaz. Zeeshan saved Tanya and Shehbaz, and Tanya saved Neelam and Zeeshan. The shocking thing is that in this entire nomination task, no one saved Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj.

5 Contestants Nominated in Bigg Boss 19

Let us tell you that Abhishek Bajaj has been nominated for the entire season due to a physical fight. Meanwhile, the Twitter page of Bigg Boss Tak shared information that this week Ashnoor Kaur, Nehal Chudasama, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, and Pranit More have been nominated for eviction. According to sources, Nehal and Pranit have the highest chances of being evicted. Now, who goes out will be revealed by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar.