Bigg Boss 19 kicked off its eviction rounds with a dramatic double elimination, bidding farewell to Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek, while wild card entries and a guest host promise fresh twists ahead.

After three weeks of intense drama and anticipation, Bigg Boss 19 witnessed its first elimination round — and it turned out to be a double shocker. Social media influencer Nagma Mirajkar and Polish actor Natalia Janoszek were the first to be evicted from the house, leaving both housemates and fans stunned.

Natalia’s Journey: Language Barrier and Brief Bonds

Natalia Janoszek, despite her international fame, struggled to connect with fellow contestants due to a language barrier. Her limited communication held her back from forming strong alliances. However, her brief bond with contestant Mridul Tiwari, including teaching him salsa and exchanging phrases in her native language, added charm to her short stay.

Nagma Mirajkar’s Silent Strategy Fails to Impress

Nagma Mirajkar entered the house with a massive social media following, but her presence on the show remained understated. Known for staying away from conflicts, Nagma was often seen as passive and reluctant to take initiative. Despite being encouraged by fellow contestants to participate more actively, she remained in the background.

One of her most talked-about moments was the on-air proposal by Awez Darbar, which created buzz among fans. Prior to entering the house, Nagma told India Today, “This is a chance for people to see me beyond social media. I want to connect with the TV audience and grow from this experience.”

Wild Card Entries Expected as House Dynamics Shift

With two contestants out, the makers are planning to introduce two wild-card entries, promising a shift in dynamics and more entertainment in the coming weeks.

Farah Khan Hosts Weekend Ka Vaar

In a twist, Farah Khan replaced Salman Khan for this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, as he is currently busy shooting for Battle of Galwan. The episode also featured Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, who joined the show to promote Jolly LLB 3.